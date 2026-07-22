4 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Arjun Das starrer Con City to Ego Raman

Telugu and Tamil cinema have lined up several exciting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you're looking to explore new films, here are the details you need to know.

4 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Con City

Cast: Arjun Das , Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Sakshi Vaidya, Nanda Gopal, VTV Ganesh, Dheepa Ramanujam

, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Sakshi Vaidya, Nanda Gopal, VTV Ganesh, Dheepa Ramanujam Director: Harish Durairaj

Harish Durairaj Genre: Comedy

Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: July 24, 2026

Con City follows Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie, and Janaki, who pose as an ordinary middle-class family while running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka. Along with caring for a differently abled boy named Jeeva, the group quietly hides from a troubled past.

Their carefully built life is shattered when Jeeva is kidnapped by someone seeking revenge. As the search unfolds, long-buried secrets come to light, revealing that each member of the family is on the run from Chennai after being driven to crime by financial hardship.

Forced to confront their past, the unlikely team reunites for one final, elaborate scam to rescue Jeeva and protect the life they have built together, leading to a series of thrilling and comedic twists.

2. Case of Kodana

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Bhavana , Kushee Ravi, Rangayana Raghu, Sundar Raj

Vijay Raghavendra, , Kushee Ravi, Rangayana Raghu, Sundar Raj Director: Devi Prasad Shetty

Devi Prasad Shetty Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Telugu dub

Telugu dub Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: July 23, 2026

Set in a fictional suburb, Case of Kondana follows Wilson, a newly recruited police officer whose desperate attempt to cover up a fatal mistake spirals into a web of guilt, deception, and violence. As he erases evidence to conceal the truth, his superior, Lakshmi, launches an intense investigation that unknowingly closes in on one of her own officers. With personal tragedy, revenge, and justice colliding, Wilson is ultimately forced to confront the consequences of his actions.

3. Pallichattambi

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi, Johny Antony, Prithviraj Sukumaran (cameo)

, Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi, Johny Antony, (cameo) Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Dijo Jose Antony Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub

Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: July 24, 2026

Pallichattambi is set against the backdrop of Kerala's late-1950s and follows Krishna Pillai, an orphan raised by both Christian and Hindu families after surviving a brutal attack as an infant. Years later, amid growing tensions, he is recruited under the alias Pothan Christopher to serve as the Church's protector.

As he immerses himself in village life, Krishna Pillai begins to empathize with the struggles of ordinary workers, causing his loyalties to shift. When a ruthless feudal landlord from his past returns to seize the village by force, Krishna Pillai rises above social divisions, uniting the community in a final stand to protect their land and future.

4. Ego Raman

Cast: Ciby Chandran, Robo Shankar , Cheran Raj, Keerthana Shreekumar

Ciby Chandran, , Cheran Raj, Keerthana Shreekumar Director: Ganesan Nachimuthu

Ganesan Nachimuthu Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: July 24, 2026

Ego Raman follows Arivu, a determined TNPSC aspirant whose journey from struggle to success takes a dark turn when financial hardships force him to part with his beloved Yamaha bike, leading him into a dangerous encounter with a ruthless man.

Years later, after becoming an officer, Arivu faces resistance from his former mentor Govindaraman, whose pride and inability to accept his student's rise create a bitter conflict that challenges their relationship and sets the stage for a gripping drama.

The above list features some of the top Tamil and Telugu films to watch on OTT this week. More titles across other languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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