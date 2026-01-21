4 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Arun Vijay starrer Retta Thala to Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala

Telugu and Tamil cinema have lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

4 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Retta Thala

Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss

Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss Director: Kris Thirukumaran

Kris Thirukumaran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 21, 2026

Retta Thala follows the story of Kaali, a man from Pondicherry who lives while dreaming of a better life. As he aspires to lead a life filled with money and respect, his girlfriend Antre believes that money is the ultimate driving force in life, pushing Kaali to constantly take risks and dream big.

On a fateful day, Kaali unexpectedly encounters his lookalike, Malpe Upendra. Since his doppelganger is a rich and powerful man, Kaali sees an opportunity to replace him and escape poverty, with his girlfriend also viewing it as the perfect chance to transform their lives. How Kaali manages to step into someone else’s life and the consequences of his actions, are explored in the film.

2. Cheekatilo

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, Vadlamani Srinivas

Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, Vadlamani Srinivas Director: Sharan Kopishetty

Sharan Kopishetty Genre: Crime Suspense Thriller

Crime Suspense Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Cheekatilo is an upcoming crime suspense thriller releasing directly on OTT this week. The movie follows Sandhya, a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster in Hyderabad, who becomes entangled in a dangerous hunt for a perpetrator after a shocking crime is linked to cold cases from two decades earlier.

Sandhya uses her podcast as a tool to provoke and expose the killer, blurring the lines between investigator and prey in a tense game of cat and mouse, while uncovering deep secrets about the city’s dark underbelly. Whether she manages to capture the perpetrator and deliver justice forms the core narrative of the film.

3. Shambhala

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, Ramaraju, Shiju AR, Harsha Vardhan

Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, Ramaraju, Shiju AR, Harsha Vardhan Director: Ugandhar Muni

Ugandhar Muni Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

Supernatural Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes

2 hours and 23 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: January 22, 2026

Shambhala focuses on a mysterious meteor crash in a superstitious village in the 1980s that unleashes supernatural forces and strange behaviour among the residents. As the mystery remains unsolved, an atheist scientist named Vikram takes it upon himself to uncover the truth behind the meteor and its impact on the villagers.

How Vikram uncovers the mystery, the history of Shambhala, and the supernatural occurrences surrounding him are explored in the film.

4. Sirai

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda Thambirajah, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Munnar Ramesh

Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda Thambirajah, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Munnar Ramesh Director: Suresh Rajakumari

Suresh Rajakumari Genre: Courtroom Crime Drama

Courtroom Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Sirai is a courtroom crime drama that follows the story of head constable Kathiravan, who is assigned to escort an accused man, Abdul Rauf, from prison to court.

Through flashbacks from Abdul’s life, the film reveals systemic bias and human struggles while exploring themes of identity, justice, and humanity within a flawed system. The movie particularly focuses on the challenges faced by underprivileged and minority communities in India.

The above list features some of the top Tamil and Telugu films to watch on OTT this week. More options are also available in other languages.

