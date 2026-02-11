4 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are all the details you need to know.

4 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Cast: Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan

Nithish Sahadev Genre: Political Comedy Satire

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil follows the story of Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat, who is entrusted with ensuring that a wedding function goes smoothly. While the day begins normally, events take a drastic turn when the wedding house’s neighbour passes away, and Jeevarathnam is expected to fulfil responsibilities there as well.

With both parties refusing to adjust, he is forced to balance the two events, leading him into a whirlwind of chaos. As tensions escalate, the panchayat president finds himself at the centre of the turmoil, tasked with resolving the standoff and restoring harmony.

2. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo)

Anil Ravipudi Genre: Action Comedy

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest businessman. Despite her father’s disapproval, stemming from Varaprasad’s middle-class background, the two fall in love and get married.

Over time, Sasirekha’s father interferes in their married life, leading to several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple has been living separately for six years, throwing Varaprasad’s personal life into turmoil.

As Varaprasad attempts to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his family, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening their safety. Whether he can balance these conflicts is explored in the film.

3. Anaganaga Oka Raju

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya

Maari Genre: Comedy Drama

Anaganaga Oka Raju follows the story of Raju, a sharp and street-smart youngster from a small village who believes clever shortcuts are enough to succeed in life. He mainly relies on wit and others rather than working hard, hoping to rise above his circumstances without enduring the grind of village life.

When he meets and falls in love with Charulatha, she brings emotional grounding to his otherwise opportunistic outlook. However, as he juggles love, family expectations, and social responsibilities, his habit of choosing the easy path leads to conflict with both his family and the community.

When an incident becomes life-altering, Raju is forced to confront the consequences of his actions and rethink his ideas about life.

4. Maruva Tarama

Cast: Hariish Dhanunjaya, Athulya Chandra, Avantika

Chaitanya Varma Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Maruva Tarama follows the story of Anvi, a young and confident woman from an affluent background. Set against the backdrop of a Goan restaurant, she meets a potential husband in a matchmaking scenario, only to decline his proposal and reveal that she is already in love.

What follows is a love triangle between the three, exploring which relationship ultimately prevails.

These are some of the latest Tamil and Telugu releases to watch on OTT this week. Additionally, several new films are currently playing in theatres.

