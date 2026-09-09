4 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons to Bharath’s Panchanama

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

4 Tamil and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Vishwanath & Sons

Cast: Suriya , Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon

, Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon Director: Venky Atluri

Venky Atluri Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who avoids marriage and embraces an independent life. After becoming a father through surrogacy, he meets Maddy, a spirited medical student who gradually becomes close to his family and develops feelings for him.

Despite their age difference, Maddy and Sanjay form an unexpected bond, but they do not end up together. Years later, after completing her education, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and the child, leaving their future together open to interpretation.

2. Vengeance

Cast: Abarnathi, Ilavarasu, John Vijay, J. Livingston, YG Mahendran, Kaali Venkat, Saravana Subbiah

Abarnathi, Ilavarasu, John Vijay, J. Livingston, YG Mahendran, Kaali Venkat, Saravana Subbiah Director: Rahul Ashok

Rahul Ashok Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Vengeance follows Veni, a ruthless district official who manipulates the media and implements chaos to build her influence. As she orchestrates headline-grabbing moves to stay relevant and climb the ladder of power, a series of revelations exposes the hidden alliances behind her rise.

3. Magudam

Cast: Vishal , Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, Mayah Prem, Ashwin Madhavan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Java Sundaresan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ajay

, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, Mayah Prem, Ashwin Madhavan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Java Sundaresan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ajay Director: Vishal

Vishal Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Magudam follows an estranged father and son whose lives intersect across multiple timelines. The story contrasts the rise of Lingappa aka Linga, who builds a powerful empire in Visakhapatnam from 1965 onward, with the quiet, middle-class life of his estranged son, Kirubakaran.

When a devastating incident disrupts Kiruba’s family life, the hardened Linga re-enters his son’s world, bringing their complicated past back to the forefront.

4. Panchanama

Cast: Bharath, Sivaji, Medha Reddy, Charan Babu, Rupa Lakshmi, Radhika Priti, Surya, Srija

Bharath, Sivaji, Medha Reddy, Charan Babu, Rupa Lakshmi, Radhika Priti, Surya, Srija Director: Mohan Srivatsa

Mohan Srivatsa Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Panchanama follows Jai, a brilliant officer whose life takes an unexpected turn when the demise of a young boy close to him is dismissed as an accident. Refusing to accept the explanation, he sets out to uncover the truth, only to come across a tangled web of secrets, unexplained events, and influential individuals determined to keep certain truths hidden.

These are some of the notable Tamil-Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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