4 Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Dhruv Vikram starrer Bison to Harish Kalyan’s Diesel

Tamil OTT releases are lining up, with two major films and one web series hitting streaming platforms soon. If you're wondering what to watch this weekend, here's a list you will definitely need.

4 Tamil OTT releases to watch this week

1. Bison

Cast: Dhurv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Haritha Mutharasan, K. Prapanjan

Dhurv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Haritha Mutharasan, K. Prapanjan Director: Mari Selvaraj

Mari Selvaraj Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Streaming Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

Bison follows the story of Kittan Velusamy, a youngster from a socially backward community in a village in Tamil Nadu. Set in the 1990s, the film portrays his dream of becoming a kabaddi player from his school days. However, his journey is hindered by societal oppression, prejudice from privileged groups, familial restrictions, and violent rivalries.

How Kittan uses his natural skills to stand up against those who oppose him, and how he eventually emerges as a national player representing India at international formats, is the crux of the narrative. The movie is inspired by real-life incidents faced by kabaddi player P. Ganesan.

2. Nadu Center

Cast: Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black Terrance, M. Sasikumar, Kalaiyarasan, Jeeva Subramanian, Regena Cassandrra, Asha Sharath

Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black Terrance, M. Sasikumar, Kalaiyarasan, Jeeva Subramanian, Regena Cassandrra, Asha Sharath Director: Naru Narayanan

Naru Narayanan Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Coming-of-Age Sports Drama

Coming-of-Age Sports Drama Streaming Date: November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Nadu Center chronicles the tale of PK, a 17-year-old star basketball player whose misconduct leads to his transfer to a chaotic, violence-prone school. Struggling to adapt, PK is tasked with forming a basketball team from the institution's most troubled students. What begins as punishment becomes a powerful journey of personal growth, responsibility, and redemption.

As PK guides the students toward discipline and teamwork, the game becomes a tool for healing, ultimately transforming their lives in unexpected ways.

3. Diesel

Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, P. Sai Kumar, Vinay Rai, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Zakir Hussain, KPY Dheena, Lollu Sabha Maaran, G. Marimuthu, Kaali Venkat

Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, P. Sai Kumar, Vinay Rai, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Zakir Hussain, KPY Dheena, Lollu Sabha Maaran, G. Marimuthu, Kaali Venkat Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy

Shanmugam Muthusamy Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Streaming Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to watch: SunNXT

Diesel narrates the tale of Vasudevan, also known as “Diesel” Vasu, a young fisherman who has learned chemical engineering. His foster father becomes entangled in a fuel-smuggling operation run out of North Chennai.

As Vasu uses his skills to take over his foster father's syndicate and run the operations, he becomes a Robin Hood-like figure in his community. Using the illicit fuel trade as a source of income to support the welfare of his people, he eventually crosses paths with a corrupt police officer and rival smugglers.

What follows is Vasu's fight against the officer, turning the movie into a cat-and-mouse chase that sheds light on the diesel mafia and the politics surrounding it.

4. The Family Man Season 3 (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar

Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar Creator(s): Raj & DK

Raj & DK Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Spy Action Thriller Streaming Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in the third season of The Family Man. As the new season premieres, the covert agent steps into new terrains and faces dangerous new enemies.

Moreover, Srikant must rely on his instincts and wit to survive as he goes on the run alongside his family, fighting threats from all directions.

The above-mentioned movies and shows are just a few of the titles available to watch in Tamil. There are also plenty of releases in other languages for viewers to enjoy.

