4 Tamil OTT Releases to Watch this Week: Heartiley Battery to Parvati Nair’s Un Paarvayil

Tamil cinema consistently offers top-tier entertainment every week, and this trend continues even now. As a new week arrives, here is a list of films and series to check out on OTT platforms this week.

4 Tamil OTT Releases to Watch this Week

1. Heartiley Battery

Cast: Padine Kumar, Guru Lakshman, Anith Yashpaul, Sumithra, Jeeva Ravi

Padine Kumar, Guru Lakshman, Anith Yashpaul, Sumithra, Jeeva Ravi Director: Sadhasivam Senthilrajan

Sadhasivam Senthilrajan Genre: Sci-fi Romance

Sci-fi Romance Runtime: 6 Episodes

6 Episodes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: December 16, 2025

Heartiley Battery is a web series that follows Sophia, an emotionally guarded scientist who, after witnessing her parents’ troubled marriage, changes her perception of love. She decides to create a “love meter” to measure the exact percentage of love one person holds for another. However, what begins as an initiative to foster relationships soon results in heartbreak and breakups.

The series also explores Sid, whose views clash with Sophia’s, and contrasts two opposing philosophies, science and emotion.

2. Pharma (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Shruti Ramachandran, Muthumani, Aalekh Kapoor

Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Shruti Ramachandran, Muthumani, Aalekh Kapoor Director: PR Arun

PR Arun Genre: Medical Thriller Drama

Medical Thriller Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Pharma narrates the story of KP Vinod, a young medical sales representative still learning the ropes in a highly competitive industry. Initially, Vinod struggles to convince doctors and hospitals to adopt his company’s latest drug. However, he eventually succeeds in promoting a new medication called KydoXin, soon becoming a star performer in his organization.

Things take a dark turn when Vinod later discovers the severe side effects the medicine has caused in patients, leaving him guilt-ridden. With consumer safety at stake, Vinod decides to stand up against powerful corporate entities, raising the question of whether he can right the wrongs he has committed.

3. Premante (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad Director: Navaneeth Sriram

Navaneeth Sriram Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Premante chronicles the tale of Madhusudhan and Ramya, who enter a seemingly perfect arranged marriage born out of a charming meet-cute. However, their lives take a turn when Ramya discovers a shocking secret about her husband, leading to unexpected conflicts and comedic situations.

A police officer’s involvement further complicates their lives, while Ramya’s discovery of Madhusudhan’s hidden past pushes their marriage to a breaking point. Despite the setbacks, she chooses to give him one final chance, and the film tracks his attempt to correct his mistakes and rebuild trust.

4. Un Paarvayil

Cast: Parvati Nair, Ganesh Venkatraman, Mahendran, and Nizhalgal Ravi

Parvati Nair, Ganesh Venkatraman, Mahendran, and Nizhalgal Ravi Director: Kabir Lal

Kabir Lal Genre: Investigative Thriller

Investigative Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Un Paarvayil centers on a visually impaired woman who investigates the mysterious deaths of her twin sister and husband, uncovering a large family conspiracy in the process. As she delves deeper into the mystery, everything she believed about her sister and family is challenged.

Actress Parvati Nair headlines the series and plays a dual role.

The films and series listed above are just some of the new Tamil content available to enjoy this week, with many more titles streaming across other languages as well.

