4 Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan’s Enna Vilai to Teja Sajja’s The Traitors Telugu

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

4 Tamil and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Enna Vilai

Cast: Karunas, Nimisha Sajayan , Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Kamalesh Jagan, Heesha, Chethan Cheenu, Mohan Raman

Karunas, , Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Kamalesh Jagan, Heesha, Chethan Cheenu, Mohan Raman Director: Sajeev Pazhoor

Sajeev Pazhoor Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

Set in the coastal town of Rameswaram, Enna Vilai follows Thavasi Muthu, a humble and hardworking family man who dives into the sea to collect coins thrown by temple visitors, hoping to provide his children with a better education and a comfortable life. His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a valuable gold pendant underwater.

Choosing honesty over personal gain, he hands the ornament over to the local authorities, only to find himself caught in a series of challenging circumstances that threaten his family’s peace and his reputation. As the situation escalates, a determined official steps forward to support him and help establish the truth. What happens to Muthu is explored in the film.

2. Kagitham Padavalu

Cast: Vardhan Gurrala, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati, Sameta Gandi

Vardhan Gurrala, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati, Sameta Gandi Director: MGR Thukaram

MGR Thukaram Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

Kaagitham Padavalu follows Ram, a young man from Pitlam, and Godavari, a girl from neighbouring Vadlam, whose childhood bond blossoms into love despite their families belonging to different communities and their villages being divided by longstanding rivalries.

Although a misunderstanding drives them apart, the two eventually reconcile and rekindle their relationship during their college years. Meanwhile, Ram’s close friend Rajesh and Godavari’s friend Swapna face severe opposition from their families when their relationship comes to light, with tragic consequences that leave Ram and Godavari deeply traumatized. Fearing a similar fate, the couple must confront mounting family pressure and deep-rooted social divisions.

3. DC

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

DC follows Devadas, a rebellious man who leads a small group and lives by his own moral code. After standing up for a farmer’s family, he becomes the target of a determined unit. His life takes another turn when he falls in love with Parvathy, whose tragic fate deepens his resolve for revenge.

Later, he meets Chandra, a woman who resembles Parvathy, and helps her escape her troubled past. As Devadas and Chandra face betrayal and relentless pursuit, he reconciles with his estranged father and fulfills his promise to the farmer’s family before confronting the forces in search of him.

4. The Traitors Telugu

Cast: Teja Sajja

Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

The Traitors Telugu is a 10-episode psychological game show that brings together 20 celebrity contestants who are thrust into a high-stakes battlefield of trust, deception, and strategy. The show marks actor Teja Sajja’s debut as a show host.

These are some of the notable Tamil-Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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