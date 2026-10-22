4 Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nani starrer The Paradise to Kushee Ravi’s Ayyana Mane 2

Telugu and Kannada cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

4 Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. The Paradise

Cast: Nani , Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao

, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows Jadal, a young man who fights for the identity and dignity of his marginalized Savaari community. Inspired by his mother Sammakka’s courage, he challenges the powerful Malik family, sparking a fierce struggle filled with conflict and sacrifice. Despite personal loss and mounting opposition, Jadal’s determination leads his people toward official recognition and a hopeful future.

2. Varam

Cast: Vishwadev Rachakonda, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Srinivasa Avasarala, Sruthy Jayan

Vishwadev Rachakonda, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Srinivasa Avasarala, Sruthy Jayan Director: Aditya Mandala

Aditya Mandala Genre: Suspense Comedy Drama Series

Suspense Comedy Drama Series Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

Varam follows Raju, a poor slum dweller whose life changes dramatically when he gains a mysterious supernatural power that lets him see tomorrow’s news in advance. Using this gift, he attempts to escape poverty and transform his future. However, as he begins to influence events, Raju discovers that changing destiny comes with unexpected consequences, turning his extraordinary blessing into a dangerous gamble.

3. Ayyana Mane Season 2

Cast: Kushee Ravi , Akshay Nayak, Manasi Sudhir, Ramesh Indira

, Akshay Nayak, Manasi Sudhir, Ramesh Indira Director: Ramesh Indira

Ramesh Indira Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Ayyana Mane 2 follows Jaaji as she takes charge of her ancestral mansion, only to face growing hostility from relatives seeking control of the estate. Her life takes a disturbing turn when she begins hearing the voice of her late mother-in-law, Nagalambike, who claims that her demise was not natural.

As buried secrets resurface and unexplained events unfold, Jaaji must uncover the truth behind the past while determining whether supernatural forces or a calculated conspiracy threaten her sanity.

4. Na Wife Missing

Cast: Varun Sandesh , Shweta Basu Prasad, Praveen, Mohith, Jabardasth Sathya Sri

, Shweta Basu Prasad, Praveen, Mohith, Jabardasth Sathya Sri Director: Swatiprakash Mantripragada

Swatiprakash Mantripragada Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

Naa Wife Missing follows a newly married couple whose seemingly happy life takes a mysterious turn when the wife suddenly disappears. As the husband reaches out for help, doubts about her past and hidden secrets begin to surface. What starts as a missing-person search soon becomes a mystery that tests the couple’s trust and reveals the complexities of their relationship.

These are some of the notable Telugu-Kannada films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: Akka Trailer Review: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte’s clash sets the stage for massive power struggle