Telugu and Kannada cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

4 Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati , Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi

, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

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AK 47 follows an overworked family man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he wins a Rs 100 crore lottery. Hoping to give his family a better life, he moves them into a luxurious villa, but their sudden display of wealth attracts notorious people.

As they enter their gated community, the family must unite to outsmart the intruders to protect themselves and their newfound happiness.

2. Corporate Love Story

Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss, Pranav Sridhar

Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss, Pranav Sridhar Director: Pannaga Bharana

Pannaga Bharana Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Corporate Love Story revolves around Nithya and Arjun, two contrasting coworkers at Uniqvus Tech, a struggling dating app startup in Bengaluru. While Nithya is an ambitious and quick-witted designer, Arjun is an emotionally guarded Product Head determined to save the company from shutting down.

Despite their differences, working together through demanding timelines and late-night product development gradually brings them closer, turning their professional association into romance. However, their relationship faces challenges from workplace rivalries and mounting family expectations.

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3. Spark

Cast: Niranjan Sudhindra, Bhavana , Prem Kumar, Rachana Inder, Ramesh Indira

Niranjan Sudhindra, , Prem Kumar, Rachana Inder, Ramesh Indira Director: Mahantesh Handral

Mahantesh Handral Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 25, 2026

When a cooperative bank collapses, leaving ordinary citizens struggling to recover their life savings, Spark follows Abhiram, who sets out to uncover the wrongdoings. His search soon turns into a race against time as he clashes with powerful people.

With the entry of Vaidhehi, the matter takes a wider turn, uncovering horse-trading, institutional failures, and a hidden mastermind behind the conspiracy.

4. Garvidi Lakshmi

Cast: Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Naresh, Raasi, LB Sriram, Srinivas Avasarala

Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Naresh, Raasi, LB Sriram, Srinivas Avasarala Director: Gowri Naidu Jammu

Gowri Naidu Jammu Genre: Musical Biographical Drama

Musical Biographical Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Garividi Lakshmi follows an aspiring filmmaker who travels to Garividi village to explore the forgotten life of legendary North Andhra Burra Katha artist Reddy Vijaya Lakshmi.

Through the memories of her reluctant friend, he uncovers Lakshmi's difficult childhood, her rise to fame as a folk performer during the 1980s and 1990s, and her eventual downfall following personal betrayal, being troubled by cassette producers, and the misuse of her identity by rival performers.

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These are some of the notable Telugu-Kannada films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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