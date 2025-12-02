4 Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend to The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Telugu cinema is all set to hit the streaming space with a new lineup of entertaining content. If you're wondering what to watch, here is a list of movies releasing on OTT this week.

4 Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. The Girlfriend

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti

Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti Director: Rahul Ravindran

Rahul Ravindran Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Streaming Date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

The Girlfriend narrates the story of Bhuma, a young woman raised by her single father, who joins a college in Hyderabad to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature.

There, she crosses paths with Vikram, a student from another department. After spending a movie night together, the two fall in love and quickly enter a relationship, though Bhuma is initially hesitant.

Soon, Bhuma realizes that Vikram is a control freak who begins interfering in every aspect of her life. What follows is a turbulent journey in which Bhuma must break free from a toxic relationship, despite receiving little to no support from her father or friends.

2. Diés Iraé (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, Shine Tom Chacko

Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Streaming Date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Diés Iraé chronicles the story of Rohan, a spoiled, wealthy young man living in a posh locality in Kerala. His life of affluence takes a grim turn when Kani, a girl he was once involved with, passes away.

At her funeral, Rohan secretly takes her hair clip as a memento before returning home. However, he soon begins to be haunted by Kani's malevolent spirit-who ruffles his hair, makes the sound of a chilanka (ghungroo), and even grabs him by the collar to choke him.

Terrified, Rohan seeks answers with the help of Madhusudanan Potti, an occult specialist. Whether he survives the haunting forms the rest of the story.

3. Stephen (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat

Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat Director: Mithun Balaji

Mithun Balaji Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 3 minutes

2 hours and 3 minutes Streaming Date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

Stephen follows a psychiatrist investigating a self-proclaimed serial offender who claims to have killed nine girls. As the psychiatrist digs deeper into the man's psyche, he begins to question the authenticity of these claims.

The deeper he ventures, the more confused he becomes, wondering whether the suspect is telling the truth or weaving an elaborate web of lies.

4. The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Cast: Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Rohan Roy, Narendra Ravi, Yamini Nageswar, Prabhavathi, Madhavi

Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Rohan Roy, Narendra Ravi, Yamini Nageswar, Prabhavathi, Madhavi Director: Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu

Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu Genre: Slice-of-life Comedy Drama

Slice-of-life Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 56 minutes

1 hour and 56 minutes Streaming Date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

The Great Pre-Wedding Show follows Ramesh, a small-town photographer, and his assistant, who lose the memory card containing the photos from a pre-wedding shoot for a local politician.

As the story unfolds, Ramesh encounters several comical and chaotic situations while trying to fix the problem before the politician discovers what happened. Ultimately, he must decide whether to recreate the lost photos or confess the truth.

These Telugu films are just a few of the latest releases you can catch on OTT this week.

ALSO READ: Vaa Vaathiyaar Release Date: Karthi and Krithi Shetty starrer action comedy to hit big screens on December 12