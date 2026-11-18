Telugu cinema has some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

4 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. 418

Cast: Chaithra J. Achar , Ramesh Indira, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav, Shrikanth Ganesh

, Ramesh Indira, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav, Shrikanth Ganesh Director: Kirtan Nadagouda

Kirtan Nadagouda Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

418 is set in a village where a medical college building, VIMS, has remained abandoned and sealed for fifteen years. When the building reopens despite strong local opposition, a series of unexplained events begins to unfold.

Vivek, an 18-year-old student who can sense supernatural occurrences, struggles to make others believe his warnings. As he and his friends explore the mystery, the arrival of Devika, a woman desperate to become a mother, draws their attention to Room No. 418, a sealed hostel storeroom shrouded in a terrifying mystery.

2. Kiku Chiranjeevi

Cast: Kiku Yanamala, Kashish Khan, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani

Kiku Yanamala, Kashish Khan, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani Director: Subha Sai Venkat

Subha Sai Venkat Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 18, 2026

Kiku Chiranjeevi follows Chiru, a young orphan navigating life, love, and unexpected challenges. He falls in love with Manasa, who has a set of strict preconditions for marriage. Just as he begins to look forward to a future with her, Chiru finds himself caught in an unexpected survival ordeal, facing dwindling oxygen levels and mysterious obstacles.

As the situation grows increasingly difficult, he must find a way to overcome the challenges and stay alive.

3. Anumana Pakshi

Cast: Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Raasi

Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Raasi Director: Vimal Krishna

Vimal Krishna Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

Anumana Pakshi follows Sunny, a content creator whose habit of questioning everything often lands him in trouble. When a friend calls him from Kashmir under troubling circumstances, Sunny travels there with another friend, only to find himself caught up in an unexpected chain of events.

After meeting Kanya Kumari and becoming entangled in her plans, things take a mysterious turn when his friend passes away. With an unusual group of guests and a quirky officer looking into the case, Sunny must put his overthinking to good use to uncover the truth behind the unfolding mystery.

4. Crazy Kalyanam

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran , Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan

, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan Director: Badrappa Gajula

Badrappa Gajula Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

Crazy Kalyanam narrates the story of Parvathalu, a family man struggling with social embarrassment over his elder daughter's troubled marriage. Determined to secure a better future for his younger daughter Keerthi, he arranges her engagement to a wealthy groom, unaware that she is secretly in love with her childhood friend Uday, a handloom weaver.

When Keerthi reveals her feelings just before the wedding, the family is thrown into chaos, leading to a series of humorous situations.

Here are some notable Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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