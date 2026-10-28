4 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble to Aadi Saikumar’s SI Yugandhar

Telugu cinema has some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

4 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Cast: Fahadh Faasil , Baby Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar, Venkatesh Kakumanu

, Baby Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar, Venkatesh Kakumanu Director: Shashank Yeleti

Shashank Yeleti Genre: Fantasy Comedy Drama

Fantasy Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Don’t Trouble The Trouble follows Suri, a selfish ambulance driver in Hyderabad who kidnaps ten-year-old Divya to raise money for a local leader. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when Divya believes he is a wizard who can help her find her missing parents.

As Suri uncovers the truth about Divya’s mysterious identity, their unlikely bond transforms his outlook on life, leading him to help her find answers and emotional peace.

2. Thella Kaagitham

Cast: Harsh Roshan , Nakshatra, Ajay, Sharanya, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali

, Nakshatra, Ajay, Sharanya, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali Director: Ramesh Bandreddi

Ramesh Bandreddi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: October 29, 2026

Thella Kaagitham follows Ramu and Aasha, two high school students from a picturesque village whose innocent romance blossoms during their 10th-grade days. As they move to college, insecurities and misguided advice complicate their relationship, leading to an unexpected pregnancy.

Unable to confide in their families, the teenagers struggle to hide their situation while confronting emotional turmoil and the consequences of a crisis they are unprepared to handle.

3. Rudravanam PS

Cast: Naresh Agastya , Banerjee, Shiva Alapati, Sugali Siloni, Ramesh Konambhotla

, Banerjee, Shiva Alapati, Sugali Siloni, Ramesh Konambhotla Director: Sasidhar Munnangi

Sasidhar Munnangi Genre: Thriller Series

Thriller Series Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Rudravanam PS follows officer Sivakumar, who looks into a reported gold robbery worth Rs 25 lakh at a remote village. It takes a disturbing turn when a missing-person search leads to the discovery of a headless body in the forest.

As Sivakumar uncovers links between multiple things, he encounters layers of deception that he must overcome.

4. SI Yugandhar

Cast: Aadi Saikumar , Meghalekha Kacharla, Pavan Tej Konidela, Siva Krishna, Kadambari Kiran, Gayatri Bhargavi

, Meghalekha Kacharla, Pavan Tej Konidela, Siva Krishna, Kadambari Kiran, Gayatri Bhargavi Director: Raghavendra Katari

Raghavendra Katari Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

SI Yugandhar follows officer Yugandhar, an honest and straightforward man whose search takes an unexpected turn after an unidentified body mysteriously disappears from custody. As more victims linked to the event vanish, he uncovers a deeper conspiracy involving powerful figures and corruption within his department.

Determined to expose the truth, Yugandhar takes matters into his own hands and sets out to dismantle a dangerous network operating beneath the city.

These are some of the notable Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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