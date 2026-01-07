4 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 to Constable Kanakam Season 2

Telugu cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering what to pick from the many options available, here are the complete details you need to check out.

4 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Viji Chandrasekhar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim, Poorna

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Viji Chandrasekhar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim, Poorna Director: Boyapati Sreenu

Boyapati Sreenu Genre: Fantasy Action Thriller

Fantasy Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes

2 hours and 45 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: January 9, 2026

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam begins with a rivalry involving a neighbouring nation plotting to destroy India by attacking what it believes to be the country’s spiritual backbone. The rival nation plans a massive biowarfare attack during the Maha Kumbh Mela, plunging the country into a full-blown crisis.

As the DRDO works to create an antidote to the looming threat, the responsibility falls into the hands of Janani, the 16-year-old daughter of Murali Krishna, a prodigy with an IQ of 266.

When Janani successfully develops a vaccine against the biowarfare threat, she becomes the prime target of the enemy nation. Sensing danger to her life, her uncle and Aghora, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar, return once again to protect her, just as he promised in the first instalment, Akhanda (2021).

How the Aghora uses his divine strength and supernatural powers to counter the threat against Janani and the nation as a one-man army forms the rest of the narrative.

2. Jigris

Cast: Krishna Burugula, Ram Nitin, Mani Vaka, Dheeraj Athreya, Mast Ali, Muralidhar Goud

Krishna Burugula, Ram Nitin, Mani Vaka, Dheeraj Athreya, Mast Ali, Muralidhar Goud Director: Harish Reddy Uppula

Harish Reddy Uppula Genre: Buddy Comedy

Buddy Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: January 6, 2026

Jigris follows the story of four childhood best friends, Karthik, Praveen, Vinay, and Prashanth. When Prashanth is diagnosed with cancer and expresses his wish to go on a final trip to Goa with his friends, the bonds between the four are put to the test.

As they embark on the journey together in a Maruti 800, the group faces several mishaps and gradually realises the depth of their friendship, dealing with challenges in humorous ways.

3. Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana

Narrator: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan Director: Arvind Menon

Arvind Menon Genre: True-Crime Documentary

True-Crime Documentary Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: January 8, 2026

Silent Screams: The Lost Girls of Telangana is a true-crime documentary narrated by Shruti Haasan. It examines real-life incidents and cases from Telangana, focusing on crimes against women, their systemic oppression, and investigations into several missing-person cases.

With crimes against women as its central theme, the documentary is backed by extensive research into these disturbing cases.

4. Constable Kanakam Season 2

Cast: Varsha Bollamma, Rajeev Kanakala, Megha Lekha, Srinivas Avasarala, Ramana Bhargav, Kancharapalem Kishore, Jwala Koti, Rakendu Mouli, Prem Sagar, Suchitraa Anandan

Varsha Bollamma, Rajeev Kanakala, Megha Lekha, Srinivas Avasarala, Ramana Bhargav, Kancharapalem Kishore, Jwala Koti, Rakendu Mouli, Prem Sagar, Suchitraa Anandan Director: Prasanth Kumar Dimmala

Prasanth Kumar Dimmala Genre: Mystery Crime Thriller

Mystery Crime Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: January 8, 2026

Following the events of Season 1, PC Dimmala Kanaka Mahalakshmi, also known as Kanakam, returns with Varsha Bollamma reprising her role. After Chandrika disappears in a forest, the police launch a search for the missing woman, drawing the officers into a complex web of deceit and mystery.

With several unresolved threads from the previous instalment, the series continues the investigation, raising the question of whether the officers will manage to find Chandrika.

The above titles are among the latest Telugu releases streaming on OTT this week. There are several other options available for viewers to explore as well.

