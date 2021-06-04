4 Times Samantha Akkineni TWINNED with Deepika Padukone and proved she is her style inspiration

We all know, no one does fashion better than Deepika Padukone and Samantha Akkineni. Take a look below.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is touching new heights in her career and her Hindi web debut with The Family Man 2 is proof. The stunner is getting a massive response for her power-packed performance in the web show, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, and Priya Mani. Samantha is equally known for her fashion choices. Sam makes sure to turn enough heads with her style statement. Be it her Sabyasachi suit to floral organza sarees, the Majili actress can pull off any look with ease and confidence.

When it comes to fashion, Samantha Akkineni seems to have a mutual appreciation for . She has displayed the same several times by taking some style and fashion inspiration from her. On social media and even during interviews, Sam has revealed she is a huge Deepika Padukone fan. Well, today, let's take a look at 4 times when Samantha Akkineni twinned with Deepika Padukone and proved that Bollywood's Mastani is her style inspiration.

1. Setting trends and how:

We all know, no one does fashion better than Deepika and Samantha. They are real trendsetters and style icons for their millions of fans. Here's a look at the time when they rocked a similar red suit. DP kept it sporty by teaming her pantsuit with a pair of shoes, Sam, on the other hand, opted for a chic style statement.

2. Love for sarees and choker:

Sam and Deepika love sarees and their Instagram photos are proof. Here, Sam can be seen pulling off a similar traditional saree and choker look and we are all hearts. She looks drop-dead gorgeous while Deepika looks mesmerising.

3. In acid wash denim jumpsuit:

Last year, Sam was seen donning a similar all-denim jumpsuit as Deepika Padukone. Sam is very inspired by Deepika's style or is it a mere coincidence, it does not matter. However, what matters is who pulled off the acid wash denim suit better. Sam styled it with delicate earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail and teamed it with a pair of blue heels. Deeps, on the other hand, teamed this fun piece with a pair of knife mules by Balenciaga. The pop of colour in both the outfits totally worked!

4. Rocking the all-white pantsuit:

Carrying all-white is not everyone's cup of tea and these two actresses are slaying it like a boss. Who according to you pulled off all-white look better?

