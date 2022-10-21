4 TIMES Vijay Deverakonda made headlines for all the wrong reasons

The young pan-India heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is no stranger to controversies. From his 2017 romantic entertainer Arjun Reddy to the 'Boycott Liger Trend', the Dear Comrade star has time and again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Today, we will be looking back at some of the most controversial statements made by Vijay Deverakonda over time. Take a look.

The Arjun Reddy debate Who has not seen the ever-so-popular Arjun Reddy? While the film made Arjun Deverakonda a household name, the movie also faced criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny under the pretext of love. Especially the scene where he slaps his girlfriend was a major topic of debate among the netizens for a long time. It raised the question of what should be acceptable in the name of love. Arjun Reddy was also successfully retold into Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.

The 'Boycott Liger Trend' As you might already know, an ongoing trend has gripped the Indian film industry, "Boycott". The latest release of VD, Liger also faced the same fate and 'Boycott Liger Trend' started trending on the internet before the release of the action drama on 25th August this year. Reacting to the same, Vijay Deverakonda said during a promotional event for the movie, “Kaun rokega dekh lenge (we’ll see who can stop us).” After the statement, film executive Manoj Desai termed the actor as "arrogant". Later, VD himself went to Hyderabad and met him in person to clear the air.

Overwhelmed by the visit, the film executive shared an emotional video on social media saying, “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best. When I met Vijay I realized he thinks about the entire team of his films. I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."