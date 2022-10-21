4 TIMES Vijay Deverakonda made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Let us revisit some of the most controversial moments of Liger star Vijay Deverakonda over the years.
The young pan-India heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is no stranger to controversies. From his 2017 romantic entertainer Arjun Reddy to the 'Boycott Liger Trend', the Dear Comrade star has time and again made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Today, we will be looking back at some of the most controversial statements made by Vijay Deverakonda over time. Take a look.
The Arjun Reddy debate
Who has not seen the ever-so-popular Arjun Reddy? While the film made Arjun Deverakonda a household name, the movie also faced criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny under the pretext of love. Especially the scene where he slaps his girlfriend was a major topic of debate among the netizens for a long time. It raised the question of what should be acceptable in the name of love.
Arjun Reddy was also successfully retold into Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.
The 'Boycott Liger Trend'
As you might already know, an ongoing trend has gripped the Indian film industry, "Boycott". The latest release of VD, Liger also faced the same fate and 'Boycott Liger Trend' started trending on the internet before the release of the action drama on 25th August this year. Reacting to the same, Vijay Deverakonda said during a promotional event for the movie, “Kaun rokega dekh lenge (we’ll see who can stop us).”
After the statement, film executive Manoj Desai termed the actor as "arrogant". Later, VD himself went to Hyderabad and met him in person to clear the air.
Overwhelmed by the visit, the film executive shared an emotional video on social media saying, “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best. When I met Vijay I realized he thinks about the entire team of his films. I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."
His views on Democracy
Vijay Deverakonda's views of democracy are also not very popular. Speaking during an interview with the Film Companion, he raised several eyebrows with his comments on the subject. The Arjun Reddy star was quoted saying, "I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote, his comments garnered plenty of controversies. He didn’t stop there though, in the same interaction, he argued further, "Why we're having money and cheap liquor swing a vote, is ridiculous. I'm not saying that rich people should vote. I don't even think rich people should vote. I think the middle class, who have the most at stake, people who are educated and won't get swung by little money...I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote because they don't know who they're voting for and why they're voting for."
He further added, "I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that's the way to go. That's the way you can make a change. ‘Just shut up...I’m having good intentions’. You don't know what's good for you maybe, but just stick to this, and 5-10 years down the line, it's going to pay off. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy."
Relationship with the media
During another press meet for Liger, a journalist pointed out to Vijay Deverakonda that he was able to converse with the media much for freely during the release of his 2018 supernatural comedy thriller Taxiwala. In an attempt to make him more comfortable, the journalist asked him to put his feet up. Adhering to the same, the actor put his feet up and said, 'Let's talk freely." The incident created rumors about his attitude problems.
Putting an end to the rumor mills, he later tweeted, "Anybody trying to grow in their field. Will Always have a Target on their back - But we fightback. And when you are honest, with yourself and want the best for everyone - The love of people and God will protect you."
