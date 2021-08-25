4 Years of Arjun Reddy: When Vijay Deverakonda got 'very irritated' and opened up about film's criticism

The Telugu film industry witnessed a storm at the box office and on social media in 2017 after the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Panday's Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy is one of the game-changer films in Vijay Deverakonda's career. However, the film was equally in the news for showcasing misogyny and toxic masculinity. VD played the role of a young medical student battling anger management issues in the film.

His role received backlash from a section of critics and audience. The same was being talked about during one of the round table conferences in 2019. Parvathy Thiruvothu, during the interview where VD was also present along with , Vijay Sethupathu, and among others, slammed films like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy and the misogynistic characters they glorified.

Twitter was filled with mixed reactions on the same. However, VD was quite irritated by it. Post the round table conference and a debate among the Twitter users, speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Vijay said, "I am normally very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was a genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don’t know what they are talking about. I feel they are very misplaced. I didn’t mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is the social media and media ‘hadavidi’. People go nuts. They don’t know what they are talking about. I dislike that people are celebrating at my cost. That’s my issue. I don’t care what you think of the film, misogyny or the interview."

"I am very irritated right now. I can’t keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me," he said during the film festival.

To unversed, Parvathy in the interview with Film Companion had said, "Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh had the visual grammar of glorification, Joker did not. At no point did I look at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played and think ‘Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone’. We can watch a tragedy and leave it there, without feeling inspired to follow it. Whereas if you’re telling there is no passion in a relationship without slapping each other and I see the comments on YouTube where people are resonating and engaging with that, you can see, engaging with that in a massive, mob-like manner. Where you’re inciting violence..."

