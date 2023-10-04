4 Years of Asuran: Know more about the raw action-packed Vetrimaaran movie

The collaboration of actor Dhanush and writer-director Vetrimaaran has always been a delight to watch. The raw set pieces and narratives of a Vetrimaaran movie combined with Dhanush’s versatile acting have given birth to some of the best-ever cult classic films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Asuran and of course, their most talked about movie out of the lot, Vada Chennai.

All of these movies offered a unique and entirely new brand of commercial cinema in the Kollywood industry, making viewers like us wonder. How do they do it?

Vetrimaaran Magic

There is no doubt that the craft of filmmaker Vetrimaaran is hands down one of the best in the industry. The man has always been an expert at presenting or adapting stories in such a way that viewers are often left wondering what they witnessed in his film. The raw action and the no-filter dialogues of the characters may be seen as a bold and forward attempt by some filmmakers, many even reluctant to include such things worrying about the backlash it could send waves across within society but Vetrimaaran has never shied away from presenting his films in that way. His style of filmmaking is widely known for this very reason.

The story he adapted in the film Asuran comes from a novel called, Vekkai written by novelist Poomani. Many seem to overlook the fact that adapting a story from a novel into a full-length film is an easy enough task but it certainly is not true. The adaptation of a novel has to transcend beyond the imagination of every reader of the original novel and yet it has to be presentable in the best way for those who have never read it. The task which Vetrimaaran proved he is more than capable enough to do with his previous venture Visaranai. The narrative of the film supports the whole plot greatly, best enough on how the sub-plot about the protagonist’s character development was shown in a contrasting manner using his past and present-day events as vices for progressing the story greatly, ultimately bringing the viewer’s cinematic experience to a new and grander conclusion.

GV Prakash Kumar’s gritty soundtrack

GV Prakash and Vetrimaaran were joining hands for the fourth time in their career to date with Asuran and GVP did not leave behind any stone unturned to provide a gritty and engaging soundtrack for the film. The songs and background scores of any film are quite important in making or ruining a film and without doubt, a viewer can accept the fact that Asuran provided a fulfilling and amazing soundtrack.

The songs that traversed with elements of folk songs particular to the Tamil region were already a great deal in the viewing of the film, not only did it lay in depth with the theme of the complete film but it also gave out such connection with its audience by linking it with every emotion that it needed to present.

No one can deny the fact that Dhanush is an exemplary artist, who is not only a favorite among the audience but also the dream actor for any filmmaker. His ability to pull off multiple genres of films, some being commercially viable while others being eccentric as they come. His output in presenting a duality of the same character in Asuran just points out how adept he is in handling his characters. The aged father character who wants to save his son is the complete opposite when the character is shown in his younger years.

All these factors just make up for how viable is Asuran in presenting an amazing story to the public. We can only assume that this duo will soon one day return for their next instalment of the Vada Chennai film franchise.