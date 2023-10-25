4 years of Kaithi: How the Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthi combo set new benchmark in Tamil film industry

The 2019 action thriller film Kaithi is arguably one of the best films to come out in recent years. The film gave the audience an unforgettable experience and etched the name of Lokesh Kanagaraj in fans’ hearts. As the film turns four years old on 25th October, Pinkvilla does a throwback to what makes Kaithi so special to cinephiles the world over.

Kaithi is an action thriller film that features an ensemble cast including Karthi, Arjun Das, Narain, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, Dheena, Hareesh Peradi and many more. The film dealt with a major drug bust in the district of Trichy, Tamil Nadu, and how an ex-convict helped the police force to stop the drug cartel from regaining the confiscated drugs. The film received massive critical as well as commercial acclaim, especially for its storytelling, direction, and performances.

What sets Kaithi apart from other Kollywood films?

Undeniably, Kaithi provided the audience with a completely unique viewing experience, something that was not previously seen in the Tamil film industry. For starters, Kaithi was a film with no female leads, for the sole reason that the story did not demand it. The film also had no commercial songs, which had, over the years, become the norm not just in Kollywood, but in most film industries across the country.

Lokesh Kanagaraj had talked about not having commercial elements in his films, saying that he believed the audience would accept and watch a film if the content was good, irrespective of the presence of commercial elements. This seems to be a belief that the ace director follows even today.

Additionally, Kaithi told the story of an incident that happened over the period of one night, meaning that the filming happened entirely at night. Lokesh Kanagaraj had mentioned that this was a conscious decision as he believed nights provided a plethora of options for filmmakers in terms of innovation.

Kaithi was bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu under the banners Dream Warrior Pictures, and Vivekananda Pictures. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS, known for films like Vikram Vedha, NOTA, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and many more. The film’s background score garnered a lot of praise from fans and is said to have elevated the film to a different level.

Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Unknown at the time of release, Kaithi happened to be the first installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which features Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. The cinematic universe revolves around drug busts, and the fight to create a drug-free society. As of now, the LCU features prominent names like Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Fahadh Faasil, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and many more, apart from the three lead characters.

It is understood that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming projects, Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and Rolex, would be a part of the cinematic universe, which would come to an end with the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram 2.

The LCU has developed a separate fanbase of its own, and it all started due to the Master director’s second film. The influence that the Karthi starrer has had on Tamil cinema is undeniable, be it in terms of juxtaposing retro songs in highly intense scenes, or in terms of filmmaking as a whole. What Lokesh Kanagaraj has in store for the LCU is something that cinephiles all over the world are curiously anticipating.