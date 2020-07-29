4 Years of Pelli Choopulu: Vijay Deverakonda's co star Ritu Varma is nostalgic; Recalls working with the team

Today, to celebrate the film's 4 years, Vijay Deverakonda's Pelli Choopulu co-star Ritu Varma mentioned about it on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma's Pelli Choopulu, which released in 2016 has completed 4 years today. Yes, the rom-com has completed 4 years of its release today and is being celebrated on social media. Pelli Choopulu won millions of hearts including filmmaker SS Rajamouli's. It not only received positive reviews but also performed pretty well at the box office. Having no Godfather in the industry, the Arjun Reddy star managed to grab everyone's attention with the film. Today, on this special occasion, Vijay's co-star Ritu is super emotional and also mentioned about it on Instagram.

Ritu penned a heartfelt note as the film completes 4 years today and also mentioned about it is totally relevant watch amid pandemic. She wrote, "And just like that #Pellichoopulu completes 4 years!! My most special film. Ever since the pandemic started, we’ve learnt to appreciate & value things a lot more. So here’s just an appreciation post. Some work experiences stay with you forever and this is one of them. Will forever be grateful to @tharunbhascker for giving me Chitra."

Recalling her best memories working with Vijay Deverakonda and other team members, she further wrote, "And to @thedeverakonda for being the best Prasant to Chitra. @preyadarshe & Abhay for bringing smiles to everyone’s faces. @oddphysce for the amazing music and Nagesh Banell for the lovely camera work. @lathathevegan for bringing all the characters to life with her amazing costume designing skills. @rajkandukuri and @yashrangineni for being the coolest producers ever. Gururaj sir, Nandu, Kedar sir, Padmaja ma’am, Sujatha garu, Bindu garu, Anish sir and the entire cast & crew.

I know I sound all emo but that’s how this film makes me feel. It’s all heart. Love and miss the entire team. Hope we get to work together again and create magic once more."

Check out Ritu Varma's post below:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×