4 years of Vijay Sethupathi’s Dharmadurai: Producer REVEALS he is ready for a sequel

When director Seenu Ramasamy shared a poster, the film's producer RK Suresh from Studio 9 revealed on Twitter that he was ready to start a sequel for the film.

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s rural drama Dharmadurai has clocked 4 years today. Celebrities involved in the film and its fans shared posters and their favourite moment from the film on Twitter. When director Seenu Ramasamy shared a poster, the film's producer RK Suresh from Studio 9 revealed on Twitter that he was ready to start a sequel for the film. Well, a sequel for Dharmadhurai will be received by fans with a loud cheer as it may answer some unresolved questions in the film’s original version.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, Dharmadurai also had Srushti Dange, Raadika Sarathkumar, Rajesh and MS Bhaskar in important roles. The film opened to good reviews when it was released on August 19, 2016. Bankrolled by RK Suresh's Studio 9 the film had music composed by Yuvanshankar Raja and it was Vijay Sethupathi's third film with filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy. Reacting to the director’s post on the film completing four years, the producer wrote, “Let’s plan Dharamadurai 2. Iam ready”

See the Tweet here:

Let’s plan Dharamadurai 2 mama .Iam ready — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) August 19, 2020

Vijay Sethupathi has earlier worked with director Seenu Ramasamy in the critically acclaimed film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Idam Porul Yaeval, which is yet to release. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a line up of films in his pipeline including Muttiah Muralidharan’s biopic. He will be next seen playing the main antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. He also has in his kitty, a rural drama, Ka Pae Ranasingham.

