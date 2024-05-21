400 films? Kamal Haasan wants to see Mohanlal beating Prem Nazir’s record as he sends birthday wishes to L2 actor

The Complete Actor Mohanlal has turned 64 today. The Neru star’s colleagues and friends from the film industry have taken to their respective social media handles to send him best wishes. Among many others, Kamal Haasan also shared a tweet to wish the Iruvar star a happy birthday while showering him with praises.

Kamal Haasan praises Mohanlal for his work as a lead man over the years

Lead man for forty years among a very critical and discerning audience. 400 films? Some might exclaim in disbelief. I, on the contrary, am looking forward to him beat Mr. Prem Nazir’s record of 500 films. On his birthday, that is my best wish to him. The best of health to you,… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 21, 2024

The Vikram star wrote in his tweet that Mohanlal has managed to portray the lead roles for 40 years. Haasan said that it is a tough thing to do “among a very critical discerning audience.”

The 69-year-old added that the fact of Mohanlal's appearances in 400 films might not be easy to believe. He added: "I, on the contrary, am looking forward to him beat Mr. Prem Nazir's record of 500 films. On his birthday, that is my best wish to him. The best health to you, Mr. @Mohanlal, to break many more records."

Mammootty, Vivek Ranjith, and many others share birthday wishes

As mentioned earlier, social media platforms have been flooded with birthday posts for Mohanlal from actors and other well-known faces from the world of entertainment. The list includes seasoned actors like Mammootty, who posted a photo in which he can be seen posing with the Oppam star.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a picture featuring Mohanlal which was clicked on a film set. Notably, the duo are collaborating once again in the sequel to Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan. While a release date has not been confirmed yet by the producers and the 12th Man star have revealed a poster on Instagram.

Others who extended their birthday wishes include Tovino Thomas, Navya Nair, and Resul Pookutty among many others.

Mohanlal on the work front

While the Jailer star’s last film Malaikottai Vaaliban failed to impress everyone, he is making his debut as a director with Barroz. The fantasy film is confirmed to arrive on the big screen on September 12, 2024.

He will also appear in Ram, which is helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The project has been delayed for various reasons. A specific release date remains unknown. He would make a cameo appearance in Kannappa, which has Vishnu Manchu playing the lead role. The fantasy drama is releasing sometime this year.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal, an unstoppable thespian and living legend; a look at the prime of 64-year-old GOAT