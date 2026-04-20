41-year-old Malayalam actor Siddharth Venugopal passes away after battling cancer

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

Siddharth Venugopal was a popular name in the Malayalam television industry. Hailing from Chalakudy in Thrissur, the 41-year-old is credited for his performances in serials like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam. After entertaining the audience, the ace actor left for his heavenly abode after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Siddharth Venugopal passes away

The tragic demise of Siddharth Venugopal came as a shocker for the Malayalam TV industry. According to a report by The Indian Express, Siddharth was fighting cancer for a long time. But sadly, he passed away. The news of his demise was announced on social media by actor Seema G Nair.

Taking to her Facebook handle, Nair shared a picture of Siddharth and expressed heartbreak upon seeing him go. In the captions, she wrote how all the efforts to save him went in vain.

Seema G Nair posted, “All hopes have faded. Popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world. For the past two years, I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back. Today, God decided that you shouldn't suffer anymore. I can't bear it, Siddharth. I am breaking down.” She also mentioned that he died due to Neuroendocrine Carcinoma (cancer).

Upon hearing about his death, actor Kishore Sathya took to his Instagram handle and paid tribute to Siddharth. In his note, Sathya mentioned that the actor was very familiar to the audience through television traditions. “Another artist lost prematurely. He had been ill for some time. Cinema was always there for the health care of many people, including late Saranya. Wishing eternal peace to Siddharth's soul,” Kishore noted. In his post, he also bowed his head in front of Seema G Nair, who took care of Siddharth.

Siddharth Venugopal is survived by his mother and younger brother. Fans also took to social media, remembering his contribution in the industry.

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