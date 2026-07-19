418 Release Date: Before Dragon with Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel ventures into horror space as presenter

Prashanth Neel is among the biggest Indian filmmakers right now. The Kannada writer-director has proved his mettle time and again with the KGF franchise and Salaar. Though the filmmaker is currently busy in the production of his next biggie, Dragon, starring Jr. NTR, he is also putting his energies into other small projects as a presenter.

Prashanth Neel teamed up with Mythri Movie Makers, known for the Pushpa franchise, for a high-concept horror film titled 418. On July 19 (Sunday), the production banner announced the release date of 418, unveiling its first look poster. Sharing the details on their social media handle, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Behind this door lies the beginning of all your fears. #418TheFilm Grand Release on July 31st, 2026."

The tweet also includes other details regarding the leading cast, director, presenter, and director of photography. 418 stars Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadal in the key roles, while Kirtan Nadagouda served as the director. Reportedly, Kirtan has worked with Prashanth Neel before as an assistant. This horror flick will mark his directorial debut.

The first look poster of 418 gives spooky vibes. The poster shows the audience from the point of view of a door's keyhole. Inside a room, we can see a girl sitting on the floor showing her back. The first look poster doesn't reveal much, but it does what it is intended to.

Prashanth Neel is presenting the horror flick under the production banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Dinesh Divakar is credited for the camera work, while Venky GG has composed the music. With the release date around the corner, the trailer can be expected in a couple of days.

Coming to Neel, his next directorial is set for a grand June 11, 2027, release. The upcoming gritty action thriller stars Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhant Gupta, Anshuman Pushkar, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.