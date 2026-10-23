418 Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Chaitra J Achar’s horror thriller film

418, starring Chaithra J. Achar in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. Directed by Kirtan Nadagouda and presented by Prashanth Neel , here’s what audiences have to say about the horror thriller.

418 Twitter Review

Taking it online, a user said that 418 was an ideal nightmare for horror lovers and appeared to be a terrifying theatrical experience that should not be missed.

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A netizen commented that 418 was the kind of horror film that made viewers think twice before switching off the lights, praising its unexpected jump scares, terrifying visuals, and haunting background music.

Moreover, a viewer stated that the film combined unsettling storytelling, eerie sound design, and unexpected jump scares to create an intense theatrical experience. The viewer also noted that the flashback made the story darker and more disturbing.

Additionally, a user described 418 as a gripping horror film, praising its storyline, screenplay, and performances, particularly that of Chaithra J. Achar. The user also compared the screenplay to Prashanth Neel's style and called it one of the best theatrical experiences in recent times, recommending it to horror enthusiasts.

Here are the reactions:

More about 418

418 follows a group of medical students who move into a college hostel built inside a former psychiatric ward, where Room No. 418 has remained sealed for 15 years. When Vivek, a student, breaks into the forbidden room, disturbing supernatural events begin, leaving him plagued by terrifying visions.

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As the haunting intensifies and the hostel falls into lockdown, the students uncover the tragic story of Devika, whose restless spirit is tied to the room's dark past. The film builds towards a mysterious confrontation that challenges the boundary between logic and superstition.

Apart from Chaitra J Achar in the lead role, the movie has Charan Lakkaraju, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav, and more in key roles.

Directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Written by Kirtan, Mohan BS, and Preetham Shankar Sharma, the film has music composed by Venky GG.

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