45YearsOfRajinismCDP: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrate the Icon of Indian Cinema

The superstar of Indian Cinema, Rajinikanth completes 45 years in the film industry and to celebrate this occasion, fans across the world are sharing photos and videos on social media. Celebrities like Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have also celebrated the occasion by sharing a 'Common DP' along with a heartfelt message. Mohanlal wrote, "5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Indian Cinema ....Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP @Rajinikanth...Sir’s contribution towards Indian Cinema Is Magical & Monumental..Congrats Sir!."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a collage picture of Rajinikanth that highlights his iconic roles played by him over the years. The actor-filmmaker tweeted, "5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Tamil and Indian Cinema...Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP."

Thalaiva's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth also took to Twitter to celebrate the achievements in his career. On this day, Rajinikanth made his entry to the cinema with Kamal Haasan’s Apoorva Ragangal. He started his acting career with supporting roles and played antagonists roles in films like Pathinaaru Vayathinile and Aadu Puli Aatam.

5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Tamil and Indian Cinema

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in film Annaatthe, which is directed by Siruthai Siva. Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh are also a part of the film. The music for the film will be composed by D. Imman, on the other hand, cinematography and editing will be taken over by Vetri and Ruben.

