4YearsForGentleman: Fans celebrate 4 years of Nani starrer; Nivetha Thomas gets nostalgic

Nani's Gentleman has completed 4 years of its release today and fans are celebrating the occasion on social media by sharing their favourite scenes and still from the film.

Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film Gentleman starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Surbhi released on June 17, 2016, and the film has completed 4 years today. Gentleman has completed 4 years of its release today and fans are celebrating the occasion on social media by sharing their favourite scenes and still from the film. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Movies, was a huge hit. Nani managed to win the hearts of the audience with his strong on-screen persona. #4YearsForGentleman is currently trending on Twitter as fans celebrate 4 glorious years of film’s release.

The makers of the film also took to social media and thanked the team. The tweet read: Celebrating 4 years of #Gentleman, one of the blockbusters in our banner. A big thanks to Natural Star @NameisNani @i_nivethathomas @Surbhiactress @mokris_1772 #ManiSharma and the entire cast and crew and the amazing audience! #4YearsForGentleman.”

I can't help but to think how fast the time has gone by! Thank u @mokris_1772 sir for reminding us to have fun on the sets & enjoy all our hard work. It has certainly been an incredible journey working with u,@SrideviMovieOff @NameisNani @i_nivethathomas #4YearsForGentleman pic.twitter.com/xAh6hj3bHQ — Surbhi (@Surbhiactress) June 17, 2020

Nivetha Thomas is nostalgic as the film completed 4 years of its release today. On the occasion, the actress shared a poster of the film and wrote, “4 years for Gentleman...#alwaysspecial.”

4 years for Gentleman @mokris_1772 @NameisNani #srini @Surbhiactress @pgvinda #alwaysspecial pic.twitter.com/MeipCUXL1a — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) June 17, 2020

Celebrating 4 years of #Gentleman, one of the blockbusters in our banner. A big thanks to Natural Star @NameisNani @i_nivethathomas @Surbhiactress @mokris_1772 #ManiSharma and the entire cast and crew and the amazing audience! #4YearsForGentleman pic.twitter.com/h1OzNIvL46 — Sridevi Movies (@SrideviMovieOff) June 17, 2020

4 years back.. Ee time ki.. Inter clg lo eye checkup ani outing theskuni.. Vijayawada theatre lo.. 11 am show.. My 3rd FDFS of you@NameisNani #4YearsForGentleman pic.twitter.com/vU1bafvZ6M — Râmyâ (@m_ramya__n) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Nani will be seen next in V, it is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

"V" is Nani's 25th film and he will be portraying a negative role for the first time and fans just can’t wait to know what’s in stores for them. V was expected to release in March but has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

