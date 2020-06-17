  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#4YearsForGentleman: Fans celebrate 4 years of Nani starrer; Nivetha Thomas gets nostalgic

Nani's Gentleman has completed 4 years of its release today and fans are celebrating the occasion on social media by sharing their favourite scenes and still from the film.
9412 reads Mumbai
#4YearsForGentleman: Fans celebrate 4 years of Nani starrer; Nivetha Thomas gets nostalgic#4YearsForGentleman: Fans celebrate 4 years of Nani starrer; Nivetha Thomas gets nostalgic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film Gentleman starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Surbhi released on June 17, 2016, and the film has completed 4 years today. Gentleman has completed 4 years of its release today and fans are celebrating the occasion on social media by sharing their favourite scenes and still from the film. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Sridevi Movies, was a huge hit. Nani managed to win the hearts of the audience with his strong on-screen persona.  #4YearsForGentleman is currently trending on Twitter as fans celebrate 4 glorious years of film’s release. 

The makers of the film also took to social media and thanked the team. The tweet read: Celebrating 4 years of #Gentleman, one of the blockbusters in our banner. A big thanks to Natural Star @NameisNani @i_nivethathomas @Surbhiactress @mokris_1772 #ManiSharma and the entire cast and crew and the amazing audience! #4YearsForGentleman.”
Nivetha Thomas is nostalgic as the film completed 4 years of its release today. On the occasion, the actress shared a poster of the film and wrote, “4 years for Gentleman...#alwaysspecial.”

Also Read: Nani posts a picture from his first day at shoot after the lockdown 

Meanwhile, Nani will be seen next in V, it is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

"V" is Nani's 25th film and he will be portraying a negative role for the first time and fans just can’t wait to know what’s in stores for them. V was expected to release in March but has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement