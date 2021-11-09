5 best Kannada movies of Rakshit Shetty you shouldn't give a miss

Rakshit Shetty is one of the most talented actors in the Kannada film industry. The actor never misses a chance to entertain the audience with some good and enthralling content and makes sure his every movie is a different genre. Shetty began his career as a Short Filmmaker with films like Let's Kill Gandhi and many unreleased ventures. In 2010, his dream of becoming a protagonist came true with Nam Areal Ond Dina helmed by Aravind Kaushik. However, after 3 years, the star tasted success with his second outing Simple Agi Ondh Love Story that released in 2013.

Ever since then, there has been looking back for him as he gave out many blockbusters. He came better and stronger as he made his direction debut with Kirik party and became a multifaceted star who can play multiple roles on and off-screen including that of an actor, director, producer and sometimes writer. Well, if you are a fan of Rakshit Shetty or a fan of good movies then you are at the right place as here are 5 movies of the actor you should watch.

Simple Agi Ondh Love Story

Like the title says, it is a nice love story and if you are a person who loves romantic movies, then this is it. The story is about two strangers who meet and fall in love but things take a turn as they open about their past relationship. Also starring Shwetha Srivastav and RJ Rachana, the film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kirik Party

Kirik Party is one of the most loved and famous Kannada films. Directed by Rakshit Reddy, the movie stars him along with Rashmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde. The film tells a cute love story during college times and highlighted the joys of student life. Kirik party is our top pick and you can watch the blockbuster film on MX Player.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe

Rakshit Shetty in Ulidavaru Kandanthe showcases a different look and story compared to his previous one. The film involves an anthology of five stories connected to an incident of a person's murder, with each character narrating it from their own perspective. Directed by himself, he bagged Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Debutant Director.

Ricky

Featuring Rakshit in an intense avatar, Ricky touched upon the issue of Naxalism in India and had a love story in the backdrop. It had a strong cast that included Haripriya, Ravi Kale and Pramod Shetty.

Avane Srimannarayana

Rakshit Shetty plays the role of a corrupt police officer who is on a mission to recover a missing treasure. His comedy timing in this movie is unmissable. Avane Srimannarayana, the fantasy adventure comedy film of 2019 garnered a good response from the audiences and critics.

