5 big South Indian movies to binge-watch on New Year's Eve: Soorarai Pottru, Premalu, Kumbalangi Nights and more

New Year's Eve is the perfect time to relax and enjoy some great movies. If you're a fan of South Indian cinema, you're in for a treat. There are plenty of exciting films to stream on popular OTT platforms. So, grab your snacks and get ready for an unforgettable movie marathon.

5 South Indian movies to watch on New Year's Eve

1. Kishkindha Kaandam

Kishkindha Kaandam is one of the top South Indian films available on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story centers around Ajay, who relocates to his father's house after marrying Aparna. While everything appears perfect at first, the narrative takes a tragic turn as it nears the climax. If you're a fan of Malayalam mystery thrillers, this film is definitely worth watching.

2. Aavesham

Aavesham is an action-comedy film featuring Fahadh Faasil, which is now streaming on Hotstar. It tells the story of three college friends living in Bangalore who are bullied by their seniors. To deal with the situation, they join forces with a local gangster named Ranga. However, the real motive behind their partnership is uncovered, leading to unexpected consequences. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film has received positive reviews from audiences.

3. Premalu

If you're a fan of rom-coms, you should check out Premalu on Hotstar. The film stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. It tells the story of Sachin, who moves to Hyderabad with his best friend and falls in love with Reenu. However, Reenu begins to distance herself from Sachin, which causes tension in their friendship. Despite facing numerous obstacles, their relationship eventually finds a way forward. Following the success of Premalu, the filmmakers revealed plans for a sequel with the same title.

4. Kumbalangi Nights

For anyone looking to get into Malayalam movies, Kumbalangi Nights is the perfect starting point. It is a heavy film in terms of emotions and drama. However, it never feels like that for the viewer. Instead, it feels like a warm light on the soul. The love-hate relationship between the brothers is touching. The blooming love between the characters is beautiful. Fahadh’s portrayal of Shammi is iconic. Kumbalangi Nights is a comfort watch and the movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

5. Soorarai Pottru

The Suriya starrer tells an inspirational story and follows the life of Nedumaaran Rajangam, who dreams of starting an airline where passengers can travel affordably. Soorarai Pottru also highlights the deep bond between a father and son. This emotional connection may leave viewers teary-eyed. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the Tamil film is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Which one of these South movies are you going to watch on New Year's Eve? Let us know in the comments below.

