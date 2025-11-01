5 BIG statements by Ajith Kumar on AK 64, fame and risks of racing: 'Tearing seats or screens – come on, all this needs to end'

The Hollywood Reporter India's November 2025 issue features a striking cover showcasing Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, perfectly embodying his dual identity as an actor and a racer. The cover depicts the actor in a pristine white racing suit, casually leaning on a red McLaren. The image powerfully captures the essence of his world—the contrast between the high-octane excitement of the racetrack and his personal tranquillity—which the magazine fittingly titles: "Speed and stillness co-exist."

In the same interview, he also discussed the difficulties that come with fame, crediting his wife, Shalini, for her unwavering support through it all.

Let's take a look at the top 5 statements made by Ajith Kumar.

On his upcoming project AK 64

Speaking about his much-awaited upcoming project, Ajith confirmed that he will begin shooting in a couple of months. “I will start shooting for my next film in a couple of months. An official announcement might arrive in January 2026,” he revealed, adding that while he’s keeping details under wraps, preparations are well underway. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer, appealing to all fans. Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly.

On toxic fan culture and fame

The Thunivu actor voiced his concern regarding the toxic side of fan culture and the dangers it creates. While he acknowledged his fans, saying, “Today I have a good life thanks to my fans. But in the name of celebration, tearing seats or screens – come on, all this needs to end. Media comparisons about openings only fuel this. The next time, fans want to prove who’s bigger. It has to stop,” he called for an end to destructive behavior fueled by media-driven rivalries.

Ajith also reflected on the severe drawbacks of stardom. He revealed the personal toll of his fame, stating, “I can’t even drop my son at school. I can’t drive in India. If I get noticed, 50 or 60 motorcycles follow me for a picture, putting everyone’s life at risk. They claim to be fans, but accidents can happen. I have scars on my hands – one even cut by a blade.”

On being asked to change his name

Ajith was born to a Tamil father and a Sindhi mother. He started in the industry without knowing the language well. He revealed, "I couldn't speak the language properly. I had an accent in Tamil, but I worked on it." Ajith also stressed how early on in his career, people suggested he change his name to something 'more familiar'. "I was initially asked to change my name because they felt it was not a very common name to have. I insisted that I would not want to have any other name."

On the potential risks of racing

During his six-hour practice session for Dubai 24H 2025, Ajith Kumar had nearly survived a high-speed car crash. His Porsche was seen spinning multiple times before crashing into the guardrails of the wall at 180 km/h. Speaking about the same, Ajith talked about his passion for racing and also the risks it poses. Stressing that while the adrenaline kick during the rides is at its peak, there is also a worry that lingers. "You are worried for your family. It is not right on our part to be putting them through so much stress."

"I have undergone 29 surgeries," added Ajith on being asked if the thought of quitting racing ever crossed his mind.

Ajith last starred in Good Bad Ugly, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

