Pooja Hegde has always awed her audience with her graceful ethnic ensembles. The Deva actress effortlessly blends tradition with modern trends to create captivating looks that are a must-have on our style inspiration boards. However, her ethnic attire is incomplete without the beautiful blouses. We have curated 5 unique blouse styles from Pooja’s wardrobe that you should bookmark for the ethnic looks you want to rock this summer.

Pooja Hedge pairs her charcoal saree with a sultry ribbed blouse

Pooja turned up the heat in a sensual charcoal embroidered saree by Shanti Benaras. She paired it with a plunge-neck blouse featuring ribb detail at the back. The sleeveless blouse had embellished sleek straps, adding a hint of sparkle to her look. To complement the plunging neckline, Pooja wore a stone-encrusted choker and matching danglers.

The bronzed diva kept her glam glowing with nude-pink lips kohl-lined eyes. Complete with a micro bindi and beachy brown waves Pooja looked smouldering hot in her modern saree look. Pairing the traditional silk saree with a ribbed blouse made Pooja's ensemble ultra-modern, giving the elegant six yards of elegance a versatile edge.

Pooja Hedge dazzles in a red-hot fringed bralette and lehenga for the wedding season

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star painted the town red for the wedding season by slipping into a bright red Arpita Mehta lehenga. The statement-making bralette style blouse showcased brilliant embroidery of mirror work and fringes that created a trompe l'oeil dripping effect. Chanelling her inner Little Red Riding Hood, Pooja aced the glam for this look with glossy red lips, dewy glistening skin and feathery lashes.

Wearing red in an Indian wedding can be controversial but a contemporary blouse like this makes this lehenga set look playfully distinct and not too bridal. Pooja’s dazzling red lehenga look is a testament to the fact that a well-designed blouse can take your ethnic style to the next level.

Pooja Hedge’s parrot green blouse with mirror work is supremely lush for summer

Pooja’s parrot green saree is the stuff of summer dreams. The Cirkus actress shared images of herself looking radiant in a vibrant green fringed saree by Arpita Mehta. The solid saree featured fringe detail on the pallu but it is the blouse that makes the look come together. The parrot green blouse is hand embroidered with cut-dana and mirror sequin work that gives it an exquisite appeal which is authentic to traditional craftsmanship.

Meanwhile, the silhouette of the sleeveless blouse, made of a sweetheart neckline, and an exposed back with square frame finished with tie-up dori detail, gives the whole look a feminine charm. Pair this embroidered blouse with any solid chiffon saree and you’ve got a movie star-approved ethnic look.

Pooja Hedge’s color-blocked blue and gold saree is all about ethnic fineness

Draped in this gilded Raw Mango saree, Pooja shows us how to create a chic ethnic look by color blocking. Her silk sari in sumptuous mustard yellow is accented gold zari work in a chevron pattern. The saree is instantly elevated with a burst of contrast from the sleeveless silk blouse in a striking shade of cobalt blue.

Indian attires are never shy to use colors for creating a mezmerizing impact but when done like Pooja’s color-blocked saree look with sleek silhouettes and geometric motifs, the ensemble exudes a sophisticated, contemporary sensibility. Accessorized with gajra, bangles and jumkas, Pooja’s look is a harmonious amalgamation of tradition and modernity.

Pooja Hedge adds zest to her festive look with a lime green strappy blouse and lehenga

Pooja gave the festive dressing a fresh perspective with Anita Dongre’s Wild Heron lehenga set in lime green. The voluminous silk patchwork skirt and dupatta is paired with a solid lime green strappy-sleeved blouse with a V-neckline. The Housefull 4 actress accessorised the summer-perfect ethnic look with dangling ruby statement earrings and polki bracelet.

With her hair is soft waves and signature kohl-rimmed eyes with nude-pink lips, she added timeless glamor to her contemporary lehenga. Solid blouses in sleek silhouettes and summery hues are perfect for the season as they infuse a delightful brightness to the look.

Pooja Hedge is the style icon to turn to when it comes to traditional ensembles. Her ability to elevate classic looks with a contemporary twist gives us the kind of ethnic glamor that always leaves a lasting impression.

Which of Pooja Hegde’s blouse style will you steal for your ethnic look? Comment below to share your thoughts

