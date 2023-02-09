5 expensive fashion items in Rashmika Mandanna's closet

Rashmika Mandanna's style is anything but basic and has always inspired millennials in experimenting with their outfits. The Pushpa actress knows how to put a lot of sass in her every look by incorporating prints and bright colours. Be it at the airport or the red carpet, Rashmika Mandanna equally turns enough heads with the choice of insanely costly clothes. Recently, the Mission Majnu actress sported a knitted top at Mumbai airport which is worth a whopping Rs 2 Lac.

She wore a Dolce & Gabbana knitted top and teamed it with a pair of ripped denim jeans. A belt over it and black boots completed her airport look. This is not the first time Rashmika Mandanna made a statement with her OOTDs and OOTNs. She owns some insanely costly outfits and bags. Affordable fashion or expensive picks, her closet, at times, is steal-worthy.