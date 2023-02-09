5 expensive fashion items in Rashmika Mandanna's closet
Rashmika Mandanna owns some insanely costly outfits and bags!
Rashmika Mandanna's style is anything but basic and has always inspired millennials in experimenting with their outfits. The Pushpa actress knows how to put a lot of sass in her every look by incorporating prints and bright colours. Be it at the airport or the red carpet, Rashmika Mandanna equally turns enough heads with the choice of insanely costly clothes. Recently, the Mission Majnu actress sported a knitted top at Mumbai airport which is worth a whopping Rs 2 Lac.
She wore a Dolce & Gabbana knitted top and teamed it with a pair of ripped denim jeans. A belt over it and black boots completed her airport look. This is not the first time Rashmika Mandanna made a statement with her OOTDs and OOTNs. She owns some insanely costly outfits and bags. Affordable fashion or expensive picks, her closet, at times, is steal-worthy.
See Rashmika Mandanna's looks below:
And I feel like Gucci
Rashmika Mandanna is a big fan of knitted tops and this Gucci logo print top is her favourite. She styled her day-to-day piece for a dinner outing in Mumbai with high-waist trousers and acrylic heels.
In classic Balenciaga
The canvas Balenciaga bag was a weekend companion of Rashmika Mandanna at the airport. She looked like a riot of pink shades but her close to Rs 1 lac bag garnered a lot of attention. Her fashion sense might be simple and comfy but she lives life like king size.
Red carpet look
For a red carpet event, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a marvellous cowl neck backless gown, which is priced at a hefty Rs 3 lac. The velvet gown came with whimsical botanical hand embroidery. She capped her look with glam makeup-winged eyeliner, fake eyelashes, and lots of highlighter. Shimmery golden eyeshadow and small crystal bindis around the wing of the eyeliner give a perfect dramatic touch for a red carpet event.
Rimowa bag
You will never see Rashmika Mandanna stepping out without her handbag. She is obsessed with bags and her classic collection includes this black tote bag that is worth Rs 1 lac approx.
Obsessed with G
This basic white GG mini skirt that Rashmika Mandanna wore at the success party of Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Mission Majnu costs a whopping Rs 1 lakh. Yes, you read that right! A perfect blend of a super chic and cool look, the Varisu actress styled it with a black hoodie and white heels.
