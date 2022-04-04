5 eye-catching outfits from Nayanthara's closet that are perfect for summers

Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara loves to keep her fashion looks drama-free. Her closet has a lot of easy-breezy numbers. Going by her style statement, Nayanthara has a soft spot for florals and skirts.

If you are looking to add some noteworthy, comfy outfits to your closet this summer, then you are at the right place. Check out some easy outfits that you would want to steal from Nayanthara's closet collection.

Scroll down to check her best looks:

Nayanthara's comfy cotton dress is all that will inspire you to invest in short dresses this summer. It is an apt choice for sunny afternoons, don't you think?

Nayanthara is one of the few actresses who doesn't believe in picking boring ensembles. As I said, she has a soft spot for florals, and here's another easy-breezy look to take inspiration from. It is also a perfect pick for daytime celebrations.

Are you confused about what to wear for your next weekend brunch? Well, it's time to take style cues from Nayan's golden skirt which she teamed with a basic black top. She added a glam touch by teaming it with a pair of wedges.

One cannot go wrong with a simple black dress that is a must-have fashion piece in your closet on sunny summer days.

Nayanthara believes in keeping a relaxed yet impactful look. Here's another look of hers that speaks volumes about how much she loves skirts.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below