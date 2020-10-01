5 Facts to know about Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham ahead of its release

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty are coming together after a long time with film Nishabdham and fans can't keep calm.

Telugu and Tamil thriller Nishabdham is just a day away from its global release on an OTT platform. Starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead roles, the film had been the talk of the town since its inception. The promos and songs from the film have already set high expectations among the moviegoers and fans are going gaga over sizzling chemistry of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, the much-anticipated film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and it all stars Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala and Shalini Panday. Ahead of the film's release here's a look at 5 lesser-known facts that will leave you excited for the upcoming thriller that is set to release on October 2nd.

1. R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's reunion after 14 years: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty are coming together after a long time and fans can't keep calm. The duo was last seen in the 2006 Tamil title Rendu. It will be interesting to watch how the lead actor's reunion in the film is an added bonus for viewers as they immerse themselves in the upcoming thriller.

2. Film shot in 56 days in Seattle: Amid severe climatic conditions, Nishabdham’s shoot was wrapped up within 56 days. The entire film was shot in the outskirts of Seattle, Washington and most importantly, at real locations.

3. Story inspired from Kamal Haasan's film Pushpak: It is largely a silent film and is known to have nuances from Kamal Haasan’s 80’s silent-comedy film Pushpak. The director mentioned that while writing the script of the film, he wanted a lots of twists and turns, but because he is a huge fan of Pushpak, silence plays an important aspect of the film.

4. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen’s Indian project debut: Hollywood actor Michael Madsen is making his debut in the Indian film industry. He will be seen limping throughout the film which will stand out brilliantly in his favour.

5. The music: Songs like Gruham, Ninne Ninne and Neeye Neeye have already received good response on social media. Maddy essays the character of a cellist and in order to explore cellos in the background, the music was created in Budapest. Girish Gopalkrishnan has given background score for both Tamil and Telugu versions.

