5 feel good South movies to watch on weekend: Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal to Jersey and Premam

There's a lot that is going around and the situation is getting tough day by day for all to deal with it as the country goes into lockdown yet again to fight the battle against COVID-19. But it's time to fix it and turn that frown upside down. All you have to do is take a break from the news, go on a social media detox and make a list of the best feel-good movies to watch on weekend. To make it easy for you, we have shortlisted the 5 best South Indian movies that you can watch to distract your mind off certain things.

5 South feel-good south movies that will help you to light up your day every time you feel low. So, go ahead and check out the list below.

1. Bangalore Days: Malayalam film Bangalore Days is a fun narrative about three young people who travel to Bangalore (now Bengaluru) to explore their life and dream. The romantic comedy entertainer features Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Nithya Menon, Parvathi Menon and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. The film is directed by Anjali Menon and has music by Gopi Sunder.

2. Kilometers and Kilometers: This Malayalam travel film tells the story of a poor tour guide (Tovino Thomas) from Kerala who takes an American client on a journey through India. During their journey, they experience and help to know each other. A family entertainer, Kilometers and Kilometers is a breezy film filled with a dose of humour.

3. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal: This Dulquer Salmaan starrer Tamil romantic-comedy Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a fun and wholesome entertainer. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian. The film rides cleverly and every character in the film has got on-point comic timing.

4. Jersey: Jersey is another feel-good and inspiring movie that can pop on the TV screen this weekend. The Telugu sports drama tells the story of Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late 30s. How he fulfils his son's wish for a jersey as a gift is the crux of the story.

5. Premam: Premam is a Malayalam romantic drama film that is written, directed, and edited by Alphonse Puthren. It is a beautiful love story with no major twists and turns. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Siju Wilson in the lead roles.

