5 major style lessons you can steal from ladysuperstar Nayanthara

Be it wearing simple ripped denim with a top at the airport or dressing in a polka dot dress, Nayanthara keeps it classy. She has always managed to give a fresh twist to her every look.

One of the most beautiful and successful actresses in the industry, Nayanthara has won millions of hearts with her powerful onscreen persona. She has set standards and rightly earned 'lady superstar' tag by making her own space in the male-dominated industry. Besides, Nayanthara has always been in the news for her fashion choices. Be it wearing simple ripped denim with a top at the airport or dressing in a polka dot dress, Nayanthara keeps it classy. She has always managed to give a fresh twist to her every look. Today, let's take a look at 5 major style lessons you can steal from lady superstar Nayanthara

1. When in doubt, wear white: Carrying all-white is not everyone's cup of tea but Nayanthara slays it in the prettiest way possible. You can take a cue from her and let your sunshine out in a summery and lightweight white cotton dress. You are good to go!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

3. Because you have that confidence: Keep your confidence up no matter what your day looks like. Wear your superhero cape all the time and nobody better than Nayanthara and show us how. Wearing heels can make you look more attractive and confident and Nayanthara's this photo is proof. Some extra inches is all you need for that extraordinary confidence.

4. Sassy woman: Nayanthara has served us major fashion goals in the last few years. She makes sure to keep everything simple yet classy. There have been many a time the actress gave us boss-lady vibes in blazers and pantsuits. On days when you are feeling to dress up, pantsuits and blazers will instantly transform your attitude and give that sassy lady vibe.

5. Keeping it simple and elegant: For Vishu celebrations this year, Nayanthara opted for a traditional kasavu saree. She kept it as minimalistic as possible and proved she is the epitome of elegance and beauty. She tied her hair neat in a bun with flowers wrapped around it.

What do you think about Nayanthara's style statement? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×