5 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali’s Mindiyum Paranjum to Anoop Menon’s Checkmate

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films and shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

5 Malayalam Movies to Watch on OTT

1. Mindiyum Paranjum

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali, Jaffar Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Mala Parvathi, Sohan Seenulal, RJ Vijitha, Sanju

Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali, Jaffar Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Mala Parvathi, Sohan Seenulal, RJ Vijitha, Sanju Director: Arun Bose

Arun Bose Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 42 minutes

1 hour and 42 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: February 9, 2026

Mindiyum Paranjum is a romantic drama that explores the story of a couple, Sanal and Leena. As they endure a long-distance marriage, while Sanal works in the Middle East, he eventually returns home.

As Sanal travels from Kochi airport to Idukki, both he and his wife reminisce about their past, revisiting shared memories filled with joy and sorrow. The film focuses on their reflections on life and their relationship.

2. The Raja Saab (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani Director: Maruthi

Maruthi Genre: Horror Comedy Drama

Horror Comedy Drama Runtime: 3 hours 10 minutes

3 hours 10 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 6, 2026

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film that revolves around Raja, a young man who lives with his grandmother. When she begins receiving visions of her husband, Raja sets out to investigate his grandfather’s past, eventually stumbling upon a haunted mansion inhabited by his spirit.

As Raja becomes a pawn in his grandfather’s sinister scheme, the malevolent spirit uses hypnotic methods and mysticism to entrap him. How Raja manages to break free and restore balance is explored in the film.

3. Parasakthi (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Sandhya Mridul, Chetan, Rana Daggubati (cameo), Basil Joseph (cameo)

Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Sandhya Mridul, Chetan, Rana Daggubati (cameo), Basil Joseph (cameo) Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Genre: Period Political Drama

Period Political Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: February 7, 2026

Set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi follows Chezhaiyan, also known as Che, a peace-loving railway employee and the sole breadwinner of his family. He also looks after his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

As civil unrest escalates, Chinna actively fights against systemic oppression despite Che’s disagreement with his approach. However, events take a drastic turn when a ruthless police officer, Thirunaadan, enters the picture and uses police brutality to suppress the protests.

A life-changing incident soon alters Che’s outlook, prompting him to stand alongside the movement his brother supports. The film explores Che’s transformation, his bond with his sibling, and the challenges they face.

4. Naari Naari Naduma Murari (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, Samyuktha, Sampath Raj, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya

Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, Samyuktha, Sampath Raj, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya Director: Ram Abbaraju

Ram Abbaraju Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: February 4, 2026

Naari Naari Naduma Murari follows Gautham, who falls in love with Nithya during a trip to Kerala and plans to marry her despite opposition from her father, Ramalingaiah. Although he eventually agrees to the marriage on the condition of a court wedding, complications arise when Gautham reveals that he is still legally married to his college sweetheart, Dia.

At the registrar’s office, Gautham is threatened with exposure unless he produces a divorce certificate, forcing him to search for Dia, only to discover that she is already married. The story revolves around Gautham’s struggle to resolve his past and overcome obstacles in his path to marrying Nithya.

5. Checkmate

Cast: Anoop Menon, Lal, Rekha Harindran, Rajalekshmy C, Viswam Nair, Anjali Mohanan

Anoop Menon, Lal, Rekha Harindran, Rajalekshmy C, Viswam Nair, Anjali Mohanan Director: Ratish Sekhar

Ratish Sekhar Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: February 6, 2026

Checkmate revolves around Philip Kurian, the charismatic CEO of a pharmaceutical company. His world turns upside down when the company’s drug trials result in multiple deaths, dragging him into a whirlwind of lawsuits.

As the pressure mounts, Philip is forced to resort to unconventional methods to save himself. The film explores how far he is willing to go and the moral dilemmas he must confront.

The above films are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

