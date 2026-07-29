5 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Chidambaram’s Balan The Boy to Dhanya Ananaya’s Paithalattam

Malayalam films are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you're looking for new movies to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

5 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Balan: The Boy

Cast: Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal , Muhammad Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, Tovino Thomas (cameo)

Adhisheshan KR, , Muhammad Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, (cameo) Director: Chidambaram

Chidambaram Genre: Psychological Thriller Drama

Psychological Thriller Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

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Balan: The Boy follows a Balan (Kid), who grows up in a women's correctional facility under the care of his Amma (Mother). After leaving the facility, the mother and son live under changing identities while trying to escape their past, with Amma teaching Balan survival skills and caution.

Years later, after being taken in by Abbas, Balan embarks on a journey to find his missing mother. As he uncovers the truth behind her past, he faces difficult choices that test his resilience, ultimately discovering that their struggles have left a lasting impact on both their lives.

2. Love Oh Love (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Pavish Narayan , Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya

, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya Director: Magesh Rajendran

Magesh Rajendran Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Love Oh Love follows Raghuvaran, a young man who goes to extreme lengths to keep his girlfriend Avantika happy, only to find himself trapped in debt, losing his job, and facing personal struggles.

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As he blames their relationship for his downfall, an unusual role-reversal agreement forces Avantika to experience the challenges he faced. Through this journey, the couple confronts their misunderstandings and discovers whether their relationship can withstand the test.

3. Chinna Chinna Aasai

Cast: Indrans, Madhoo Shah , Aparna Balamurali, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat, Vishnu Agasthya

Indrans, , Aparna Balamurali, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat, Vishnu Agasthya Director: Varsha Vasudev

Varsha Vasudev Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: July 28, 2026

Chinna Chinna Aasai follows Leela, a reserved woman from Thanjavur who gets stranded in Varanasi after being separated from her travel group. She crosses paths with Madhavan Master, a cheerful school teacher from Kerala, who helps her navigate the unfamiliar city.

As they spend a day exploring Varanasi together, their conversations reveal their pasts, fears, and dreams, leading to an unexpected bond that transforms their perspectives on life and companionship.

4. Gatta Kusthi 2 (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Gajaraj, Sreeja Ravi, Mokksha

, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Gajaraj, Sreeja Ravi, Mokksha Director: Chella Ayyavu

Chella Ayyavu Genre: Sports Action Comedy

Sports Action Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

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Gatta Kusthi 2 follows Veera and Keerthi several years after the events of the first film as they navigate a complete role reversal in their married life. While Keerthi pursues her wrestling career, Veera takes charge of the household and raises their daughter.

However, conflicting parenting styles and outside interference begin to strain their relationship, putting both their family and Keerthi's career at risk. As tensions escalate, the couple must confront their differences and rediscover what truly holds their family together.

5. Paithalattam

Cast: Dhanya Ananaya, Jayan Cherthala, Sunil Sugada, Appunni Sasi

Dhanya Ananaya, Jayan Cherthala, Sunil Sugada, Appunni Sasi Director: Vibin N. Velayudhan

Vibin N. Velayudhan Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Paithalattam revolves around a family conflict that spirals into a gripping mystery in a rural village steeped in tradition. As a young boy is chosen to perform the perilous Thee Chamundi Theyyam ritual, long-standing tensions and buried family secrets begin to surface.

When a shocking incident rocks the community, two officers launch an investigation, uncovering a complex web of deception, betrayal, and hidden truths in their search for the culprit.

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The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

ALSO READ: Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s sports action comedy online