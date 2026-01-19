5 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Kichcha Sudeepa’s Mark dub to Randam Mukham

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films and shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

5 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Mark (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Kichcha Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko

Kichcha Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa

Vijay Kartikeyaa Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Mark explores the story of Ajay Markandayya, a suspended police officer known for his ruthless nature and unbreakable determination. As he returns to duty, he takes on a powerful nexus of gangsters and corrupt politicians in his quest to restore justice.

The film delves into how he accomplishes this task and the challenges he faces along the way.

2. Uttavar

Cast: Arun Narayanan, Athira Sudheer, Jishnu Vijayan Nair, Saji Sopanam, Roy Mathew Punalur, Dorabai, Asha Nair

Arun Narayanan, Athira Sudheer, Jishnu Vijayan Nair, Saji Sopanam, Roy Mathew Punalur, Dorabai, Asha Nair Director: Anil Dev

Anil Dev Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 44 minutes

1 hour and 44 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: January 18, 2026

Set in suburban Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Uttavar unveils a gripping narrative inspired by true events that challenge societal norms. Padma, from an esteemed and privileged family, defies convention through her forbidden love for Chanthu, a tribal man.

The film explores women’s empowerment as Padma confronts her father’s prejudices and grapples with the aftermath of Chanthu’s tragic demise.

3. Sree Ayyappan

Cast: Riyas Khan, Kottayam Ramesh, Aneesh Ravi, Sudheer Sukumaran, Kudassanad Kanakam, Nidhi Dayas

Riyas Khan, Kottayam Ramesh, Aneesh Ravi, Sudheer Sukumaran, Kudassanad Kanakam, Nidhi Dayas Director: Vishnu Venjaramoodu

Vishnu Venjaramoodu Genre: Devotional Action Drama

Devotional Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: January 19, 2026

Sree Ayyappan narrates the tale of Lord Ayyappa taking human form to thwart a planned terrorist attack on a major Indian temple. The mission involves a joint operation by the National Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Army to protect faith and culture.

The story blends devotional themes with modern action, showcasing divine intervention against threats to Lord Ayyappa’s legacy.

4. Space Gen: Chandrayaan (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, Gopal Datt

Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, Gopal Datt Director: Anant Singh

Anant Singh Genre: Sci-Fi Drama

Sci-Fi Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Space Gen: Chandrayaan dramatises ISRO’s real-life journey, focusing on the resilience, pressure, and human drama behind India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, especially following the Chandrayaan-2 setback.

The story begins with the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 lander, creating immense pressure and a need for redemption for the ISRO team. A newly appointed ISRO chief supports the same team as they embark on a challenging journey to overcome past failures and achieve the historic Chandrayaan-3 landing.

The series emphasises the personal sacrifices, emotional trauma, and unwavering faith of the scientists, shifting the focus from pure science to the human spirit behind the mission.

5. Randam Mukham

Cast: Manikandan R. Achari, Bitto Davis, Mareena, Anjali Nair, Riaz Pathan, Parasparam Pradeep, Vinod Thomas, Nandhan Unni

Manikandan R. Achari, Bitto Davis, Mareena, Anjali Nair, Riaz Pathan, Parasparam Pradeep, Vinod Thomas, Nandhan Unni Director: Krishnajith Vijayan

Krishnajith Vijayan Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

1 hour and 45 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Randam Mukham follows the story of a neglected wife who escapes with her young son alongside a seemingly kind driver. However, she soon discovers that he harbours a dark and predatory side, forcing her into a desperate fight to protect her child from his horrifying true nature.

The film explores whether the woman manages to rescue her child and escape to safety.

The aforementioned titles are among the recent Malayalam ventures streaming on OTT platforms this week. Several other movies and series in different languages are also available for streaming.

ALSO READ: 8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha to Nivin Pauly’s Baby Girl