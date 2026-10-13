5 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Urvashi, Joju George’s Aasha to Sangeeth Pratap’s It’s a Medical Miracle

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

5 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Aasha

Cast: Urvashi , Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, Ajayan Adat, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Alexander Prasanth

, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, Ajayan Adat, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Alexander Prasanth Director: Safar Sanal

Safar Sanal Genre: Mystery Drama

Mystery Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

The film follows Aasha , a widowed mother whose trauma and insomnia fuel growing paranoia. After a confrontation with truck driver Jeemon, she wrongly suspects him of causing her daughter Anagha’s accident and abducts him. As the situation spirals out of control, Aasha’s refusal to accept the truth leads to devastating consequences.

2. Adinaasam Vellapokkam

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko , Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai, John Vijay, Vineeth Mohan

, Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai, John Vijay, Vineeth Mohan Director: AJ Varghese

AJ Varghese Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

Adinaasam Vellapokkam follows four mischievous students at Liberty Engineering College, a prestigious institution known for its strict campus rules. Hoping to add some excitement to their routine, the students venture beyond campus boundaries and accidentally steal a prized stash belonging to a dangerous man, Columbus.

Their troubles escalate when Columbus disguises himself as a motivational speaker and sneaks into the college to track them down. As the principal keeps a close watch on the students, a chaotic game of cat-and-mouse unfolds.

3. Kappi Squad

Cast: Rinosh George, Joel Joseph, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Abhirami Dayanandan, Rahul Riji Nair

Rinosh George, Joel Joseph, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Abhirami Dayanandan, Rahul Riji Nair Director: Belraj Kalarickal

Belraj Kalarickal Genre: Comedy Drama Series

Comedy Drama Series Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

Kappi Squad follows four emotionally immature young adults, Kiran, Pappi, Anu, and Isha, who channel their insecurities, bruised egos, and wounded pride into launching a café startup. As they navigate financial struggles and the pressures of building a business from scratch, their entrepreneurial dreams are put to the test. Amid mounting chaos and ego clashes, the four must discover whether their friendship can survive the realities.

4. Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vani Viswanath , Sshivada, Swasika, Durga Krishna, Anumol, Samuthirakani, Mukesh

Shine Tom Chacko, , Sshivada, Swasika, Durga Krishna, Anumol, Samuthirakani, Mukesh Director: MA Nishad

MA Nishad Genre: Investigative Thriller

Investigative Thriller Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam follows the mysterious disappearance of Jeevan Thomas, a freelancer who vanishes just days after his engagement. Six months later, his family seeks intervention to speed up the search, prompting a special team led by Isaac Mammen and supervised by Shreya to take up the case.

As the team follows a trail of clues across Kerala, the search leads them to an influential family in Kottayam. What begins as a missing-person case soon unravels into a gripping mystery.

5. It's a Medical Miracle

Cast: Sangeeth Prathap , Akhila Bhargavan, Sharaf U Dheen, Parvathy Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, Kiran Peethambaran, Nileen Sandra

, Akhila Bhargavan, Sharaf U Dheen, Parvathy Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, Kiran Peethambaran, Nileen Sandra Director: Shyamin Gireesh

Shyamin Gireesh Genre: Supernatural Comedy Thriller

Supernatural Comedy Thriller Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

It’s a Medical Miracle follows Ruben, a young man who miraculously awakens from a two-year coma with an extraordinary ability to hear even the faintest sounds. As he searches for Susanna, the nurse whose voice comforted him during his coma, he becomes entangled in a dangerous mystery involving a masked kidnapper.

With the help of Sooraj, Ruben must use his unusual ability to protect Susanna and confront a ruthless antagonist.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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