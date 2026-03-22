5 Mammootty films going on floors in 2026: Khalid Rahman’s Mattancherry Mafia, D55 and more

Mammootty is all set to hit the big screens soon with Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The upcoming spy action film features Mohanlal as the co-lead, along with Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and others in key roles. The film is slated for release on April 23, 2026.

While the superstar has already wrapped up shooting for Padayaatra , directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, he is set to appear in several exciting projects. Here’s a look at some of them.

5 Mammootty Films going on floors in 2026

1. D55

D55 is the tentative title of an upcoming spy action thriller starring Dhanush in the lead role. Directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will feature Mammootty in a pivotal role, with Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi in important roles. The actor has reportedly begun shooting his portions and is expected to complete them by May 2026.

2. Nithish Sahadev project

Mammukka had earlier announced his collaboration with Falimy director Nithish Sahadev. According to reports, the film is scheduled to go on floors in June 2026 and will have an extensive shooting schedule spanning over 100 days. While further details remain under wraps, speculation suggests that the story may revolve around a young girl who will play the co-lead.

3. Mattancherry Mafia

Mammootty recently announced his next film, Mattancherry Mafia , directed by Thallumaala fame Khalid Rahman. The film is expected to be a gangster drama, with Naslen and Asif Ali confirmed as co-leads. Reportedly, the project will go on floors in September 2026.

4. Kannur Squad 2 or CBI 6

Adding to the buzz around his lineup, Mammootty is expected to green-light a sequel to one of his hit franchises. Reports suggest that he may begin work on either Kannur Squad 2 or the sixth installment of the CBI franchise. While details remain scarce, the upcoming CBI film is rumored to have a screenplay by a new team and may be directed by someone other than veteran K. Madhu, who helmed the earlier installments.

5. Mammootty-Cubes Entertainment Project

Initially, Marco producers Cubes Entertainment had announced a project starring Mammootty and directed by Khalid Rahman. However, the producers later opted out. Despite this, a film featuring Mammootty and Khalid Rahman is still on the cards. While the project is expected to begin production soon, details about the crew have not yet been revealed.

Apart from Kannur Squad 2 and/or CBI 6, all the other projects in the actor’s lineup have been confirmed.

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