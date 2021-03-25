5 movies REJECTED by Anushka Shetty that you might not know

In her 14 years of career, Anushka Shetty got a lot of big opportunities and films, but she rejected a few for some or other reasons.

One of the biggest names down South, Anushka Shetty made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super. The following year, she was seen in S. S. Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu and since then, there is no looking back for the actress. She has played various roles in many big-budget films. However, her portrayal of Princess Devasena in the Baahubali series remains unbeatable. The SS Rajamouli directorial also made her the highest-paid actress in South Indian Cinema. In her 14 years of career, Anushka Shetty got a lot of big opportunities and films, but she rejected a few for some or other reasons.

In the past, there were rumours that the Tamil-Telugu actress is set for her Bollywood debut with 's film. The director-producer had approached her with a film but she reportedly refused to play the part as she was not completely satisfied with the role. Anushka turned down Karan Johar's film. However, no official word regarding the same was made ever. According to media reports, she has also turned down Tamasha, Singham and an installment from the Golmaal series.

Here's a look at the other films that were rejected by Anushka Shetty:

1. Ponniyin Selvan:

The Tollywood actress apparently rejected to be a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The same role is now being played by Trisha. Ponniyin Selvan stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, and Trisha in prominent roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

2. Kochadaiyaan:

Did you know not but Anushka Shetty was the first choice for Rajinikanth starrer, which is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. Anushka has to turn this film down due to prior commitments.

3. Asuran’s Telugu Remake Naarappa:

Shriya Saran was reportedly the first choice for the upcoming Asuran Telugu remake but after she rejected, Anushka Shetty was offered the same. Since she was working on Nishabdham, Anushka rejected to star opposite Venkatesh Daggubati. No official word regarding the same was made about the same.

4. Arundhati 2:

Anushka Shetty's Tamil fantasy drama-horror film directed by Kodi Ramakrishna had won several accolades, including 10 Nandi Awards. There have been rumours that Arundhati 2 might soon happen and Anushka was already approached for the role in the sequel. Reportedly, she turned down the offer and decided to take a break after Nishabdham. Payal Rajput is said the lead role in Arundhati 2.

Credits :Pinkvilla

