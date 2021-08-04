5 Must watch Kannada films on Netflix that deserve attention

Kannada cinema has come a long way and there are some well-directed films that one cannot miss watching. Nathicharami, Thithi to U Turn, there are several Kannada films that deserve much wider attention. Filmmakers and actors of the Sandalwood film industry might not go all out promoting their films but have immersed themselves in catering phenomenal content-oriented films. While Kannada cinema has gained momentum post the Pan-India release of KGF: Chapter 1, let us introduce you to some unusual storylines that are a must-watch. 5 Kannada films that we recommend to watch:

Nathicharami: Sruthi Hariharan and Sanchari Vijay starrer Nathicharami won five awards at the 66th National film awards in 2019. The film addresses issues that are hardly touched or spoken about in Kannada cinema. A must watch film! The film is written by Sandhya Rani and directed by Mansore.

Thithi: Thithi, a Kannada drama film co-written and directed by Raam Reddy is a bit light-hearted story revolving around the three generations of men reacting to the death of their 101-year old patriarch. Thithi won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada at the 63rd National Film Awards.

U Turn: Directed by Pawan Kumar, U Turn starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead revolves around the death of motorists who break a traffic rule on a flyover in Bengaluru.

Ondu Motteya Kathe: Directed by debutant Raj B. Shetty who also appears in the lead role, Ondu Motteya Kathe will make you laugh your heart out, cry, fall in love and above everything, it will make you realise the most beautiful things of life. The film was remade in Malayalam in 2019 as Thamaasha and in Hindi in 2019 as Ujda Chaman.

Shuddhi: Shuddhi is a crime drama starring Nivedhitha, Lauren Spartano and Amrutha Karagada in the lead roles. The film is inspired by many real-life incidents.