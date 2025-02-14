5 must-watch South movies on OTT if you’re single this Valentine’s Day: Salaar, Marco, and more

Valentine’s Day might be usually celebrated for couples, but that doesn’t mean single people shouldn’t enjoy it either. If you’re single this V-Day, kick back with a bunch of snacks and drinks and check out some action-packed ventures from South movies on OTT.

South movies on OTT to watch on Valentine’s Day if you are single

1. Marco (Malayalam)

Cast: Unni Mukundan. Siddique, Jagadish, Yukti Thareja

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Marco, a neo-noir action thriller directed by Haneef Adheni, features the tale of a gangster who is part of a prominent gold trading family in the city.

However, things turn dark when his family members are murdered, with Marco and his brother setting out to find the culprits in their own manner.

2. KGF Chapter 1 (Kannada)

Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Ramachandra Raju

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

KGF: Chapter 1 featuring Yash in the lead role is the origin story of Rocky, a mercenary who ventures into the Kolar Gold Fields seeking power and wealth to fulfill a promise he made to his dying mother.

3. Maaveeran (Tamil)

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Monisha Blessy, Yogi Babu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A fantasy action movie that would be the best pick for singles this Valentine’s Day would be the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran.

The film features the tale of a timid cartoonist who accidentally falls off a roof and gets hit in the ear. However, after the accident, he starts to hear a voice from the sky, as if narrating a vigilante story and making him take on corrupted forces.

4. Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire (Telugu)

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha

Where to watch: Netflix

Set in the fictional dystopian city of Khansaar, the movie Salaar focuses on the tale of two friends, Deva and Varadha. As the latter is set to be crowned king of Khansaar, he enlists Deva’s help as vicious forces are trying to hunt him down.

The political siege and the events that took place in between with bloodshed set up the entire film.

5. Rifle Club (Malayalam)

Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vineeth Kumar

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie Rifle Club follows the tale of a young Malayalam film star who, in a bid to hone his acting skills, visits a hunting club owned by a family of seasoned hunters.

The plot takes an intriguing turn when the actor’s cousin arrives at the club with his new girlfriend, inadvertently dragging chaos along. After accidentally killing a gangster’s son, the cousin finds himself pursued by the gangster's men. The hunting club soon becomes a battleground as the intruders face off against a gang of highly skilled shooters.