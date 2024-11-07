5 new South movies to watch on Netflix: Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 to Karthi and Arvind Swami’s Meiyazhagan

Netflix, over time, has included many new films from the South which are beloved by many and enable them to enjoy at their own convenience. With each passing week, the OTT platform surely adds more to their lineups in terms of content.

If you’re planning to spend your leisure time with some well-crafted and enjoyable content, then here’s a list of movies you can choose from that are new to Netflix.

5 new South releases you should check out on Netflix

1. Devara: Part 1 (Telugu)

Cast: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shruti Marathe, Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko

Director: Koratala Siva

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 is all set to hit the OTT platform on November 8, 2024. The movie directed by Koratala Siva features the tale of a coastal village chieftain called Devara. While starting as a man indulging in smuggling, he repents and even bans his contemporaries from doing the same thing.

This leads to a conflict between them and eventually try to subdue him. However, things take a dark turn when Devara abandons his own family to become a ghost and hunt down anyone who tries to venture into smuggling. The rest of the film focuses on whether he succeeds in his mission and how it affects his family.

2. The Greatest Of All Time (Tamil)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, Laila

Director: Venkat Prabhu

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role focuses on the tale of a former anti-terrorist squad leader who is remorseful of losing his son to an accident.

However, things take a turn when the prodigal son returns leading to a reform. But, things are more than what meets the eyes with an old adversary readying himself for revenge.

3. Mathu Vadalara 2 (Telugu)

Cast: Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Faria Abdullah, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Rohini, Ajay

Director: Ritesh Rana

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Mathu Vadalara 2 starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya, is the sequel to the 2019 movie called Mathu Vadalara, both directed by Ritesh Rana. The first installment in the franchise featured the story of Babu and Yesu, two roommates and delivery agents who decide to make some money through illegal methods and get in the crosshairs of a crime, leading to humorous events.

The sequel movie has the duo become special agents who venture into a new case, leading to more chaos and fun.

4. Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

Cast: Karthi, Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sriranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran

Director: C Premkumar

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Meiyazhagan starring Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles focuses on the tale of Arulmozhi, played by the latter. After leaving his hometown due to a property dispute, the man has feared going back to town, leading a normal life in Chennai.

However, after many years, his sister is set to get married making him visit the town once again where he meets a man who claims to be his cousin. The rest of the movie takes us on a feel-good journey of a man returning to his roots, finding himself in the time spent with his cousin, despite not knowing his name.

5. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Telugu)

Cast: Nani, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma

Director: Vivek Athreya

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Nani and SJ Suryah starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram tells an action-packed tale of a man called Surya who suffers from an anger management issue. In hopes of coping with it, his mother makes him subdue his anger every day of the week but fails to do the same on Saturday.

This makes him lead a quiet life from Sunday to Friday and set his record straight with anyone who makes him angry on Saturdays. However, this leads him to lock horns with a police inspector, leading to a battle between them both.

