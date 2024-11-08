5 new South releases to watch on Disney+ Hotstar: Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam to Lubber Pandhu

Disney+ Hotstar has surely been adding some exciting content to its arsenal with every passing week. Offering a wide range of selection, the OTT platform also has new releases from all over and especially from South.

So, here’s a list of new South movies and a show which you should definitely check out this week on Disney+ Hotstar.

5 new South releases to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Ajayante Randam Moshanam (Malayalam)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini

Director: Jithiin Laal

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Ajayante Randam Moshanam aka ARM is an action adventure movie starring Tovino Thomas in a triple role. The film takes us to the land of Haripuram. Here the lore of a mystical asteroid hitting the ground and being turned into a sacred lamp called Chyothivilaku is quite famous.

Taking us on a tale across time, the film travels three different timelines following three different men from the same lineage who’s lives revolve around the sacred lamp and the village.

2. Vaazhai (Tamil)

Cast: Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, J Satish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy

Director: Mari Selvaraj

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Vaazhai is a Tamil-language children’s drama movie written, co-produced and directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film follows the life of a twelve-year-old boy Sivanandhan and the trivial life challenges he has to face along with his mother, sister and friends while highlighting the struggles and aspirations of plantation workers.

Set in a 1990s village, the movie is based on true events that happened with a Vaazhai (banana tree) playing the central character.

3. 1000 Babies (Malayalam)

Cast: Neena Gupta, Rahman, Sanju Sivram, Joy Mathew, Adil Ibrahim, Ashwin K Kumar, Dain Davis

Director: Najeem Koya

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

1000 Babies starring Neena Gupta in the lead role is a Malayalam-language web series with 7 episodes in its first season. The show takes us on a mysterious world of crime thriller where Sarah Ouseph, a obstetric head nurse suffers from hallucinations involving her career’s early days.

As a fateful day takes place, Sarah reveals dark secrets about her past to her son, which soon opens a box of mysteries, to be unravelled with each passing moment.

4. Lubber Pandhu (Tamil)

Cast: Attakathi Dinesh, Harish Kalyan, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Geetha Kailasam

Director: Tamizharasan Pachamuthu

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

The movie Lubber Pandhu starring Attakathi Dinesh and Harish Kalyan is the story of two arch-rivals of gully cricket called Gethu and Anbu. Set in the rural backdrops of a Tamil Nadu village, the intense rivalry between the two individuals starts off when Anbu criticizes Gethu’s cricket skills and batting techniques.

As the story progresses, the rivalry only grows stronger with Anbu even falling in love with Gethu’s daughter. As the growing emotions and their egos clash, they must compete against each other in an ultimate match.

5. Vaazha (Malayalam)

Cast: Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad

Director: Anand Menen

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Vaazha is the tale of five friends who are termed losers by their families and society; hence, the title colloquially refers to someone who is good for nothing. The film further focuses on how these friends explore the trials they face as they transition from kids to adults.

Indulging in friendship, family, love, and the complexities of growing up, the film portrays their struggles and how they navigate every problem in their lives.

