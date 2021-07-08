5 Phenomenal performances 'by the king of method acting' Fahadh Faasil one should watch out

Here five fantastic roles by Fahadh Faasil, the king of method acting, that makes him one of most versatile actors out there

Fahadh Faasil is an actor who doesn’t need any introduction, although he predominantly works in the Malayalam industry. With his performances and acting prowess, the actor is well known face all around the world. His some of the most popular movies are C U Soon, Joji, Kumbalangi Nights, Bangalore Days, where he made sure that we do not blink when he’s on-screen and we just think about him once he goes off-screen. Fahadh Faasil is all set with his next big release titled Malik, which will be directly released on the OTT platform on the 15th of July. Malik is one of the most-anticipated movies in recent times. As the actor is gearing up for the big release, we shall look down at five of Fahadh's best movies where has gone beyond fine acting to put us all in awe of him:

Malik:

Malik is pure mixture of fine acting, a powerful story and the eye catching character. Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the role of Sulaiman, can be seen in three shades in the movie – as a youngster, as a middle-aged man and as an old guy. The trailer has already proved that Fahadh has already sunk into the skin of the character yet again to ace the performance.

C U Soon:

Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon is one of the finest movies. Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil are usually said to the same breath within the Indian Film Industry. C U Soon is a cinematic masterpiece as it was shot completely on iPhone during the lockdown. How awesome is that right and most of the movie is just indoors as the pandemic is all about ‘stay home.’ The movie garnered a wide range of appreciation and brilliant reviews for Fahadh’s brilliant performance.

Njan Prakashan:

Fahadh Faasil breathed life into the character of Prakashan and P R Akash. He perfectly portrayed an ambitious guy who slightly deviates from the regular path in order to be successful, but returns to his roots and finds happiness within all that he has been gifted with. This is one of the must watch feel-good Malayalam movies.

Kumbalangi Nights:

Kumbalangi Nights is a movie, which has proved that when content is good, language is not a matter. Every Indian who truly loves cinema is a fan of Kumabalangi Nights. Fahadh’s dark character Shammi has made the audience laugh, scared and mesmerised. The drastic turns that his character took from the start of the movie to its end and his acting is unbeliavable. This is a movie you can watch as many times as you can but will never be bored.

Varathan:

The way Fahadh played his role in this movie seems so real and the challenges are as interesting as him. This movie should be definitely seen for Fahadh and the manner in which he seamlessly takes the story ahead.

Fahadh Faasil does not stop anywhere as his exploration as an actor is infinite so we absolutely think you will want to see more of him. So, the wait will be over in almost just two weeks as his next big film Malik is all set to release soon.

