5 PHOTOS of Allu Arjun & wife Sneha Reddy from their travel diaries that are about love & adventure

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha often shares glimpses of her life on social media and her love for travelling cannot be missed.

Allu Arjun and Sneha are touted as one of the most stylish and adorable couples in the Tollywood industry. Right from the time he set his heart on Allu Sneha Reddy, to their wedding and being proud parents of two kids, Allu Arjun and Sneha have been setting major couples goals. Sneha keeps herself away from the media glare but she is as popular as her superstar husband Allu Arjun on social media.

One of the most popular star wives, Allu Sneha Reddy recently hit 4 million followers on social media. She keeps treating her followers with adorable videos and photos of their kids Ayra and Ayaan. The stunner periodically shares glimpses of her life on Instagram and her urge to travel can't be missed. Today, let's take a look at their stunning travel photos that will make you green with envy.

1. Maldives: This exotic locale is the Maldives and these pictures do scream 'chill goals'.

2. Switzerland: Here's when Sneha visited the world's favourite Winterland. This picture was clicked when the Allu family vacationed in Switzerland. Sneha and her family enjoyed skiing amid the country's alpine scenery. Doesn't this picture make you want to go to the land of mountains and the finest chocolate?

3. France: Here's a picture of the star couple Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy on their visit to Château de Versailles. The couple captured this moment after their visit to the historical landmark that houses one of the most magnificent gardens and artifacts.

4. Turkey: Here's Sneha reveling in the majestic sight of the famous Kurşunlu Waterfall in Antalya, Turkey. It's a picture that makes us want to rethink our travel plans.

5. Kashmir: Our favourite power couple enjoys a holiday in Kashmir. This picture of the couple cozying up at the bonfire is enviable for all of us who are homebound.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×