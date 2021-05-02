5 PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan and daughter Shruti Haasan's THESE beautiful moments prove they share a friendly bond
South and Bollywood actress Shruti Hasaan shares a friendly bond with her doting father, actor and politician Kamal Haasan. Their cool photos have always managed to lit up the Internet. Since Kamal Haasan is busy all the time with his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam and other work commitments, Shruti Haasan, ahead of Tamil Nadu elections had visited Chennai to meet her father. The actress along with her rumoured boyfriend Santanu spent time with Kamal Haasan at his office.
Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan are setting some major father-daughter goals.
This breathtakingly beautiful photo is too cute for words!
Shruti and Akshara along with their father clicked a selfie as they headed to vote in Tamil Nadu elections last month.
On the work front, Shruti is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Salaar, co-starring Prabhas. The film is being directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.