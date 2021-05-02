5 PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan and daughter Shruti Haasan's THESE beautiful moments prove they share a friendly bond

Kamal Haasan and daughter Shruti Haasan's these stunning throwback photos had managed to lit up the internet. Do not miss the throwback photo of baby Shruti looking super cute while in the arms of her father.

South and Bollywood actress Shruti Hasaan shares a friendly bond with her doting father, actor and politician Kamal Haasan. Their cool photos have always managed to lit up the Internet. Since Kamal Haasan is busy all the time with his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam and other work commitments, Shruti Haasan, ahead of Tamil Nadu elections had visited Chennai to meet her father. The actress along with her rumoured boyfriend Santanu spent time with Kamal Haasan at his office.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) Sharing a photo of herself with her father, she wrote on Instagram story, she wrote: "Good to see Papa after ages and ages. Two busy bees." One can see in the photos, Shruti is donning an oversized shirt and pants while her father and legendary actor Kamal Haasan looks dashing as ever. These photos of the father-daughter duo had taken social media by storm.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) On November 7, 2020, to celebrate her father Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday, Shruti had penned a heartwarming note for her father alongside some throwback photos. She captioned it, " "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years can't wait to see all you have in store for the world."

Also Read: BJP seeks complaint against Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan for allegedly trespassing into polling booth

Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan are setting some major father-daughter goals.

This breathtakingly beautiful photo is too cute for words!

Shruti and Akshara along with their father clicked a selfie as they headed to vote in Tamil Nadu elections last month.

On the work front, Shruti is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Salaar, co-starring Prabhas. The film is being directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×