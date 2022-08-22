5 PHOTOS of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan that define strength, elegance and family bond

As Mega Star Chiranjeevi celebrates his 67th birthday today, we would like to revisit a very significant aspect of his life, fatherhood. It is known to all that the Megastar shares a unique bond with son and Powestar Ram Charan. The father and son duo are touted to be one of country’s most successful duo who define strength, elegance, unparalleled family bond and humility. While the father paved a path of legacy, the son has been taking the legacy forward by earning fame and accolades from international waters, making not only Chiranjeevi but the entire country proud of him. Call them Pan India Stars, Mega Stars but no term is enough to encapsulate the love that Chiranjeevi and his son Ram receive from the entire country and diaspora. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, we present to you a few heartwarming images that speak volumes about the bond they both share.