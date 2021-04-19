5 PHOTOS: Pearle Maaney & Srinish Aravind's picture perfect moments with newborn daughter Nila are pure love

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind's photos with their baby are way too cute and one just can't stop looking at those.

New parents Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind introduced their newborn baby girl Nila to the world in the most beautiful way. The Bigg Boss fame couple share a few picture-perfect family moments from their daughter's name ceremony. Sharing a precious moment of her holding daughter Nila in her arms and with husband Srinish beside her, the Ludo actress wrote on Instagram, "Introducing our Baby Girl ‘Nila Srinish’ It’s been 28 days since she arrived and she has only made our lives happier and more beautiful. Mommy and Daddy loves her so much. looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together."

While a lot of celebs get protective about their newborns and take their own time to introduce them to the world, Pearle shared the first photo of her daughter on the same day of giving birth. Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind's latest photos with their princess are way cute and one just cannot stop talking about it. The new mommy shared another photo of Nila sleeping in her lap while she looks romantically in the eyes of her actor-husband. Pearle captioned it, "Holding our whole world in our arms."

The other picture, shared by Srinish, sees the entire family together as they adorably look at their little princess. The actor captioned it as, "The love of a family is life's greatest blessings."

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind met each other for the first time on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1. They got married after the show in both Christian and Hindu traditions.

